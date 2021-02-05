ESSENCE Wellness House: Sonja Marie Talks 2021 Horoscopes

READ MORE LESS

You’ve seen the brilliant work of astrologist Sonja Marie in the bi-monthly pages of ESSENCE Magazine, and she recently came through to bring all of our 2021 horoscopes to fruition at

In her segment titled “Astrologically Speaking,” Sonja lets us know that 2021 represents a shift in energy that’s coming to clean house. “We are plowing through to build a new space and time for our children,” she says. “The new is now here, and the normal will never return. It’s exciting and sometimes stressful, but it is definitely necessary if we want to survive in the light of all things that are good and true to ourselves.”

Watch the video above to hear what else is in store for 2021.