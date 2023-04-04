Chloe Bailey Deletes Twitter To Block Out Negativity: ‘I Don’t Need To Do That To Myself’

Getty

Chloe Bailey, popularly known as one-half of the Grammy-nominated sister girl group Chloe X Halle, deleted Twitter because of the negative comments’ impact on her. She confirmed she’s no longer active on the app when asked about it during an ET Canada interview.

“When you see me ‘tweeting,’ it’s because I’ll say [to my team], ‘Oh, tweet this for me.’ Or I’ll be like, ‘Send me any viral tweets or anything you think I should respond to or you know I’d want to. Send it my way because you know I won’t see it,'” she said.

The 24-year-old often receives backlash from fans for being ‘too sexy’ or is negatively compared to her sister, Halle.

“I love all social media, and I love Twitter as well, but that’s where you can see all the negative things about you directly in your face,” she explained. “If I see my name trending, I’d click it and see a whole plethora of negative tweets about myself. I don’t need to do that to myself.”

The star recently appeared on Donald Glover’s series Swarm where she played Marissa Jackson. She had a steamy sex scene with Damson Idris, which trended online and attracted criticism from social media commenters. During the interview, Bailey also addressed the comments about her role in the series, to which she responded that she was “laughing about it” and was “proud of her performance.”

While she can laugh in some instances, Bailey said she isn’t entirely immune to the effects of constant negative comments online, which took a toll after a while.

“I feel that when you continue to be fed the same thing, you’ll start to believe it. And I started changing myself based off what I thought people’s opinions were of me. And that’s not okay,” she said to ET.

However, the Have Mercy singer isn’t entirely off social media and still enjoys engaging with fans.

“I just let it go,” Chloe said. “So, I’m still actively, all the time, on Instagram. And Discord. I still love communicating with the fans, so I talk to them a lot in our chats on Discord. That’s the little nerd in me. I love Discord. I like Discord a lot.”