Wellness Check: A Very Necessary Conversation On Why Black Women Breastfeeding Matters

To give Black Breastfeeding Week 2020 the attention it deserves, ESSENCE asked three experts on the matter to sit down with Deputy Editor Allison McGevna to break down why breastfeeding matters to Black women and the challenges and triumphs that they face. Founder of Milky Mamas and registered nurse, Krystal Nicole Duhaney, International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC), Asaiah Harville, and VP of Research and Strategy at National Birth Equity Collaborative, Carmen Green join this necessary and timely conversation. Watch the full discussion here!