Black Owned Supplements and Wellness Products To Try

It’s never too late to prioritize your health and overall well-being — especially in the midst of a global pandemic.
And while for some, this could mean increasing weekly workouts or cutting carbs, one of the easiest options is adding in a few new supplements or nutritional shakes into your daily regimen. A protein-rich diet helps you retain much-needed muscle, boost your performance, and build stronger muscles — not to mention, it keeps your melanin glowing.
Whether you’re a gym newbie, a wellness guru, or simply want to drop a few pounds, protein powders, supplements and elixirs are an inexpensive, yet effective way to incorporate the nutrients you need into your daily routine. And while the wellness market is booming with different products for you to try, these Black owned brands are worth the money and support.
01
Body Complete Rx
After weeks of festive socially distant parties, overeating and drinking and just pure overindulgence, the body needs to rest and reset. Body Complete Rx will do just the trick! This collection of plant-based wellness supplements helps with weight management and increased energy. Back in stock and designed with the intention to make weight management and healthy living a lifestyle for men and women, Body Complete Rx’s products will not only help to shed those unwanted holiday pounds, but to have you feeling like your best self.
02
Muniq Nutritional Shakes
Muniq is a new line of balanced nutritional shakes designed specifically to strengthen and improve gut health (going way beyond the work probiotics do!). Muniq includes 15g of prebiotic resistant starch fibers, a special class of prebiotic dietary fiber powered by green bananas, which resists digestion to effectively feed your gut. This form of prebiotic fiber is very difficult to get elsewhere in your regular diet, and it shows greater advantages compared to other prebiotic fiber forms — fulfilling 50% of your daily fiber needs.
03
WHIMSY Collagen Blend
WHIMSY focuses on producing small batches of conscious luxury in the form of plant alchemy and elixirs made for a glowier you. WHIMSY’s two initial products consist of the Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha ($59) and a vegan Glow Getter Collagen Blend elixir ($49), leveraging the science of how plants interact with our bodies by producing 100% renewable, organic, natural, and non-toxic products with long-lasting, positive and healing effects. From its clean ingredients to sustainable, UV-protected glass packaging, the brand believes that sustainability is the key for doing our part to protect Mother Earth.
04
Plantmade Protein
Plantmade Protein is an ultra premium supplemental source of dietary protein that is 100% plant-based & cruelty-free. Plantmade protein can be used in baking, soups, smoothies and protein shakes. A single serving of this brand’s vegan protein powder comes in at a whopping 20 grams of protein with only 3 grams of fat and 0 grams of sugar.
05
GOLDE Turmeric Wellness Blend
Turmeric is a potent anti-inflammatory, so it’s great for everything under the sun! Golde’s vegan and keto-friendly Turmeric Latte Blend is an extraordinarily yummy way to get your fix! This will be your new daily go-to for skin glow, immunity, and muscle recovery post-workout. You can also choose between the Original, Cacao, or Matcha Turmeric Latte Blend and add it to water, plant-based milk, coffee, or smoothies.
06
I+I Botanicals
Co-founded by Selam Kelati, I+I Botanicals is a Black-owned organic and vegan beauty line infused with CBD. These products feature formulations that are Good for the Body, Good for the Earth and Good for the Soul. The brand’s collection includes a moisturizing Dry Oil Body Mist (jojoba oil, moringa oil, blend of citrus essential oils), hydrating Face Serum (prickly pear seed oil and hyaluronic acid), a relaxing Bath Tea Blend (3-pack with essential oils) and a rich-foaming exfoliator Coffee Body Scrub (fair-trade Ethiopian coffee and seaweed).
07
KADALYS
Kadalys is the first eco-conscious beauty brand to upcycle banana agri-waste into patented organic actives exclusively developed to rejuvenate the skin and through its circular economy model that gives back to the local community and to nature. If you’ve ever dreamed of visiting Paris, Kadalys’ arsenal of clean skincare is the ultimate French girl beauty gift! Repair, nourish and protect dull skin with green and yellow banana bio-actives found in Kadalys’ Nutritive and Radiance Precious Oils.
08
VeganSmart Nutritional Shake
You don’t have to be vegan to benefit from plant-based nutrients. Kareem Cook originally from the Bronx, NY grew up in a food desert and saw how unfair it was for his family and friends to have to get on a train and bus to have access to health products. With this in mind he and his business partner Claude Tellis decided to launch VeganSmart, a natural meal replacement and supplements company made available to everyone at affordable prices.