11 Black Owned Fitness Studios Still Offering Virtual Classes

One thing we can all agree on: finding the motivation to workout in the midst of a global pandemic is tough. The silver lining? While we can’t experience the energy, excitement and heart pumping music of the classes at some of our favorite fitness studios, many have upped their digital offerings (live streaming or on-demand classes) — so we can enjoy them right from the comforts of our homes.

And because it’s always and forever #AllBlackEverything, you’ll there are plenty of Black-owned fitness studios that fit any type of workout style. While historically, the boutique fitness industry has not been known for its diversity, there’s been a recent movement of Black fitness pros and entrepreneurs who have stepped in to fill the void, and we are here for it!

Whether you want to learn some new twerk moves during a dance-cardio class or find inner balance during sun salutations, we’ve rounded up eleven Black owned virtual fitness classes, streaming services and subscription services to motivate you to stay fit, stay safe, and stay home.