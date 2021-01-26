11 Black Owned Fitness Studios Still Offering Virtual Classes

One thing we can all agree on: finding the motivation to workout in the midst of a global pandemic is tough. The silver lining? While we can’t experience the energy, excitement and heart pumping music of the classes at some of our favorite fitness studios, many have upped their digital offerings (live streaming or on-demand classes) — so we can enjoy them right from the comforts of our homes.
And because it’s always and forever #AllBlackEverything, you’ll there are plenty of Black-owned fitness studios that fit any type of workout style. While historically, the boutique fitness industry has not been known for its diversity, there’s been a recent movement of Black fitness pros and entrepreneurs who have stepped in to fill the void, and we are here for it!
Whether you want to learn some new twerk moves during a dance-cardio class or find inner balance during sun salutations, we’ve rounded up eleven Black owned virtual fitness classes, streaming services and subscription services to motivate you to stay fit, stay safe, and stay home.
01
Side Barre DC
Side Barre is a high intensity, low impact sculpting workout that uses repeated isometric movements to tone muscles. Jillian Carter and her fellow ballet trained instructors (Alexis Miller and Maya Dennis), offer subscriptions start as low as $7.50 per month and include access to their workout library, recipes, self-care tips and more.
02
JTW Fit
JTW Fit isn’t just a fitness studio, it’s a community. Founded by two Black men — and Harlem natives — they’re on a mission to make fitness inclusive and affordable for everyone. Choose from a variety of online classes including HIIT, kettlebells, yoga, Pilates, and more at $40 a week for unlimited classes, or $10 per drop-in.
03
Gloveworx
With locations in LA and NYC, Gloveworx has become a household name in boxing fitness. They combine boxing with strength and conditioning from former pro athletes and boxers, and offer both group sessions and private training. The GWX DIGITAL MEMBERSHIP allows you to sweat with your favorite coaches in the comfort of your home 24/7.
04
Anasa Yoga
Anasa Yoga is a studio based in Oakland, CA for beginning and experienced yogis. The co-Founders, Jean Marie Moore and Katrina Lashea, built Asana to honor the ancient tradition of yoga as a source for endless life benefits that enrich the mind, the body, and the spirit. Their virtual offerings consist of Hatha, Vinyasa, Stretch & Strength, Gentle and Restorative flows.
05
Trill Fit
Put on your dancing shoes and drop it low in your living room with one of TRILLFIT’s 45 minute cardio dance or sculpt workouts. Their signature classes blend Beyonce-worthy choreography (we love a good twerk sesh) with multiple rounds of HIIT, to sweat your way to a tighter, toned body. Their digital memberships are $40 a month and offer unlimited high-intensity cardio dance and sculpt classes.
06
Brukwine
There may not be any Carnival celebrations this year, but you can still bring the islands to your living room. Offering Caribbean inspired, total-body dance workouts that you can stream live via Zoom, Brukwine is the workout you never knew you needed. Your body will thank you later!
Founded by two former professional athletes, Aarmy offers cycling, “bootcamp,” and strength training classes at their NYC and L.A. studios. You can also take on-demand online classes for $35 per month.
08
BOOMBOX Boxing
BOOMBOX was founded on a love for music, boxing and community. Offering boxing-inspired cardio and resistance workouts for all fitness levels and backgrounds via Zoom, you can “box to the beat” live from your living room.
09
Harlem Cycle
You don’t have to own a bike to get it in with Harlem Cycle’s at-home cardio and strength classes. Classes cost $14 each or $75 for two weeks unlimited, and offer virtual on-demand workouts such as cardio, dance, strength, and tone classes exclusive to Harlem Cycle.
10
BK Yoga Club
This Black- and women-owned studio in Dumbo is your go to for all things body positivity and inclusivity within the yoga practice. Guests pay $35 a month for unlimited classes (of all fitness levels), and include candle-lit flow and strength-building vinyasa.
11
Grillz and Granola
Summer bodies are made in the winter, Grillz and Granola will have your waste looking snatched! Grillz and Granola’s signature classes include TrapAerobics cardio classes and strength-focused Trap Legs and Trap Abs classes. Classes are $10 each or $60 for a month of unlimited classes.