Black Maternal Health Week, April 11-17, was established to raise awareness about the alarming rate at which Black mothers face life-threatening experiences while pregnant. At a time where mothers are dying in delivery rooms and suffer from negligence by the healthcare providers they’re supposed to trust, we can no longer afford to let these issues go unaddressed.

According to the National Institute Of Health, “national severe maternal morbidity (SMM) rates have nearly doubled over the past decade, and the incidence of SMM was 166% higher for Black women than White women from 2012 to 2015.”

That is just one of many frightening facts about Black maternal health that makes this week so necessary. Once you understand just how at risk Black mothers are based on various factors, it’s hard to turn a blind eye.

These are five reasons Black Maternal Health week matters now more than ever.