For most, 2021 couldn’t come soon enough.
But as always, with a new year upon us comes new year resolutions. And for many of us who suffered from the #quarantine15, fitness is at the top of the list this year.
With many former fitness class-goers turning to on-demand workouts to keep up their routine, it can be difficult to stay motivated — especially if you’re doing the same thing day-after-day. So why not treat yourself by remixing your fitness products?
Whether you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, or simply looking for products to add to your home gym, here are a few products to help with your 2021 goals.
Vertiball Standalone Back Massager
For those with back pain, the Vertiball can be mounted to nearly any vertical surface at the perfect height, so it doesn’t matter where the pain is located. Users can adjust the amount of pressure they want and target problem areas with pinpoint accuracy.
PowerDot 2.0
PowerDot 2.0 with Smart Recovery AI is one of the top choices for portable electrical muscle stimulation (e-stim) devices. It offers a hands-free massage mode to decrease soreness, stiffness, and everyday aches. Set the pads where you have pain, select the massage mode off the PowerDot app, and it handles the rest.
Evergrip Weighted Vest
Looking for a way to take your workouts up a notch? The Evergrip Weighted Vest comes in both 10 and 20-pound sizes with adjustable straps for ideal fit and comfort. The vest works to improve strength, power, and speed.
Bear Blocks
Bear Blocks provides a wrist saving solution to doing common workouts on your hands and arms. Doing a traditional push up compresses the wrist bones and strains the ligaments because of the acute angle the position requires. With this workout device, you can help the hand angle downward by 20 degrees which places the wrist in a more comfortable position.
Liteboxer
Who said you can’t be the next Layla Ali in the making? Liteboxer is an at-home boxing experience led by top trainers. The freestanding device syncs punch combos to Universal-licensed music and measures precision and impact of punches.
Bowflex T10 Treadmill
Looking to shed a few pounds? Some heart-pumping cardio should do the trick. Featuring the enhanced JRNY digital fitness platform, the Bowflex T10 Treadmill offers a built-in HD touchscreen, speeds up to 12 mph, a motorized decline/incline, and Comfort Tech deck cushioning for a supportive landing. Additionally, the SoftDrop folding system and transport wheels make it easy to move and store the treadmill around the home.
FlexCycle
Under desk exercise equipment is perfect for workouts while you work or stream your favorite show. Use this bike pedal to multitask and balance work with your daily dose of aerobic exercise.
Hydrow Rower
With workouts led by world-class athletes including those training for the Olympics, Hydrow offers over 1,700 live and on-demand workouts designed to get the heart pumping and muscles burning. Hydrow engages 86% of the body’s muscles, nearly double compared to cycling or running— and in addition to torching calories, it reduces joint stress, improves bone density, and increases overall workout effectiveness.