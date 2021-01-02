For most, 2021 couldn’t come soon enough.

But as always, with a new year upon us comes new year resolutions. And for many of us who suffered from the #quarantine15, fitness is at the top of the list this year.

With many former fitness class-goers turning to on-demand workouts to keep up their routine, it can be difficult to stay motivated — especially if you’re doing the same thing day-after-day. So why not treat yourself by remixing your fitness products?

Whether you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, or simply looking for products to add to your home gym, here are a few products to help with your 2021 goals.