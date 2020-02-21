Uncover All The Benefits Of Apple Cider With These Gummies

Every Black household has had a bottle of Bragg apple cider vinegar in their cabinets at one point in time. Like our beloved coconut oil, there are many uses for ACV, that has made this the most popular type of vinegar in the natural health community.

It has traditionally been used for cleaning and disinfecting, treating nail fungus, lice, warts, ear infections, lowering cholesterol and also as an aid for weight loss. Not to mention, ACV has been linked to a healthier immune system because it optimizes the gut microbiome where two-thirds of your immune system resides. Like seriously, it can do everything!

But just as beneficial it is—it’s also an acquired taste, and can be quite strong going down. Thankfully, Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies have come along making it a bit easier to digest this necessary elixir outside of the bitter taste of traditional shots. As the world’s first apple cider vinegar gummy, these gummies have all the same proven benefits but with the taste of apple, instead of vinegar.

Each ACV gummy is made with 500 mg of apple cider vinegar, with two serving as the equivalent to one shot of liquid apple cider vinegar. If you’re like me however, you’ll end up taking for, five and even six because they’re really that good.

And while Goli may be the first gummy on the market, there are also plenty of other ACV vitamins and supplements you can buy if you want to opt for variety. Try Glow Nutrition Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, Twisted Shots with Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon or GNC SuperFoods Apple Cider Vinegar if you are looking for additional options.

While I can’t speak to specific benefits over long term use, incorporating superfoods into any diet is sure to help you in the long run. And, if nothing else, these gummies are a good alternate option when you have a sweet tooth and need a quick fix!

