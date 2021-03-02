5 Tasty Apple Cider Vinegar Products For Healthier Hair and Skin

For centuries, apple cider vinegar has been a popular home remedy in Black households for cooking and medicine. In fact, apple cider vinegar has proven to be just as effective as multivitamins and supplements. The superfood is said to have tons of healthy properties, including antimicrobial and antioxidant effects and is said to offer health benefits like helping with weight loss, digestion, improving complexion, reducing bloating and increased energy levels.
Thankfully, long gone are the days when you need to take burning shots of the home remedy to get in your daily dose. Learn more about how these pantry staples can reinforce your health, and shop these brands below that offer tasty options for your new favorite “go-to.”
Goli
Goli is a wildly popular apple cider vinegar gummy vitamin brand ($20 – available on Amazon) offering a delicious daily self-care ritual that leaves you looking and feeling your best. Each bottle contains 60 delicious vegan, non-gmo, organic-certified, gluten-free & gelatin-free Apple Cider gummies that support gut health for healthy digestion, boost your immune system, improve your energy levels, and help with weight management!
Grummies
As a premier line of superfood gummies that don’t compromise on taste, Grummies added an ‘R’ because it represents real ingredients, real superfoods, and real certifications as compared to your typical gummy supplement. And, with only 3g of organic sugar, the USDA Organic certified and Vegan brand has transformed four ancient superfoods (including apple cider vinegar) into their own daily gummy that doesn’t taste healthy.
The Good Glow Wellness Shot
The Good Glow is a 2 oz. wellness shot made up of pure distilled water, organic raw unfiltered apple cider vinegar, 100% organic lemon juice, 100% organic lime juice, and organic ginger. The formula, two years in the making, is expertly mixed and diluted and made with organic ingredients with no added sugar or sweeteners. Each shot contains a powerful daily dose of amino acids, antimicrobials, probiotics, and antioxidants to help increase metabolism, boost energy and improve digestion.
Embody
Embody, who created the world’s first retinol gummy, recently launched their apple cider vinegar gummy.This juicy apple-flavored, inside-out wellness solution is designed to support healthy gut flora, improve digestion and replenish antioxidants. Supporting your gut health helps relieve inflammation in your skin and throughout your body; poor gut health can actually be the cause of acne and aging in the skin (it breaks down collagen!).
mykind Organics
Garden of Life, the leader and innovator in nutritional products recently partnered with actress and health advocate Alicia Silverstone, to co-create their first-ever full line of certified USDA organic, non-GMO, vegan and gluten free apple cider vinegar gummies, formulated to promote immune system health, healthy digestion, boost energy, and support weight management.