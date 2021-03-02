5 Tasty Apple Cider Vinegar Products For Healthier Hair and Skin

For centuries, apple cider vinegar has been a popular home remedy in Black households for cooking and medicine. In fact, apple cider vinegar has proven to be just as effective as multivitamins and supplements. The superfood is said to have tons of healthy properties, including antimicrobial and antioxidant effects and is said to offer health benefits like helping with weight loss, digestion, improving complexion, reducing bloating and increased energy levels.

Thankfully, long gone are the days when you need to take burning shots of the home remedy to get in your daily dose. Learn more about how these pantry staples can reinforce your health, and shop these brands below that offer tasty options for your new favorite “go-to.”