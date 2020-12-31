6 Healthy Meal Prep Programs To Try In 2021

The fact of the matter is: you can’t outwork a bad diet, no matter how much you’re putting in at the gym. So with a new year on the horizon, and many of us planning wellness resolutions, one thing is key to consider — healthy food delivery services.
The right subscription service will be a game changer for all of your long term health goals, not to mention, they’ll save you lots of time in the kitchen! Offering either prepped ingredients or premade wholesome recipes and meals, here are a few meal prep programs that may not have been on your radar, but absolutely need to be!
01
Factor Meals
Factor meals are grass-fed and pasture-raised, gluten-free, antibiotic- and hormone-free, soy-free, non-GMO, and they have no added sugars. Only Factor could serve up deliciousness, that’s equally nutritious, and it’s because their culinary team is made up of 50% chefs and 50% dietitians. They design menus for every dietary need – vegan, gluten-free, keto – you name it. The meals come fully prepared: All you have to do is pop them into the microwave and enjoy.
02
Trifecta
Having a proven track record of helping America get back in shape and providing nutrition for optimal performance for today’s most elite athletes, Trifecta also minimizes the expense and time it takes to prepare meal – which makes it difficult for many to stick to a nutrition plan – by eliminating shopping, cooking, and cleaning. Factor offers six rotating meal plans to meet everyone’s needs including Clean, Paleo, Clean, Veto, Vegan, Vegetarian, and Classic Meals.
03
FreshlyFit
Freshly has launched FreshlyFit, a new line of meals designed to fuel active lifestyles. The rotating menu of meals is developed by nutritionists, prepared by chefs, and inspired by keto, paleo, and plant-forward principles while offering a flexible approach to healthy eating that’s not all-or-nothing. These single-serve meals can be heated and served in 3 minutes – no chopping, cooking or cleaning required.
04
Eat Clean Bro
05
Territory Foods
Territory Foods is a chef-prepared, nutritionist designed, multi-local meal delivery service. Territory offers an ever-rotating menu of 30+ meals per week that are prepared by Territory’s multi-local network of professional chefs that can be personalized according to appetite, lifestyle and taste. Through their unique marketplace model, they also offer customers special access to meals from acclaimed restaurant brands such as Butcher’s Daughter, Cafe Gratitude and Gracias Madre as well as industry leaders including Top Chef finalist Chef Eric Adjepong.
06
SunBasket Fresh & Ready Meals
Chef-crated and dietitian-approved, Sun Basket’s restaurant-quality meals can get dinner on the table quickly, without grocery shopping, planning ahead, leaving your home, or even cooking. The brand’s new Fresh & Ready meals are a perfect option for busy consumers who are short on time or may be experiencing cooking fatigue (tired of cooking each day, or tired of cooking the same recipes) but do not want to compromise on a nutritious, delicious meal.