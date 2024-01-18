Health Matters: Here’s What You Need To Know About Bacterial Vaginosis

Getty

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) affects 1 in 3 women, causing embarrassment and discomfort. However, according to a recent study, BV occurs in nearly 29% of 14‐ to 49‐year‐old women in the United States, with an approximate 50% infection rate in African American women. It’s a common vaginal infection that happens when bacteria that live in your vagina overgrow, causing a bacterial imbalance. It’s mainly uncomfortable, as symptoms include an off-white or gray vaginal discharge that smells “fishy.” Despite its inconvenient discomfort, BV is easily treatable with antibiotics from a trusted healthcare provider. Organon recently announced the availability of XACIATO (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel, 2%, a treatment for the gynecologic condition bacterial vaginosis (BV) in females aged 12 and older. This is important news for the 21 million women in the United States affected by BV, which disproportionately affects non-Hispanic Black and Mexican Americans. Prior to diagnosis, women often mistake BV for a yeast infection and do not seek medical attention. ESSENCE learned more about often misdiagnosed condition and the available treatment, XACIATO, from Dr. Kameelah Phillips, a Board-Certified Obstetrician and gynecologist with over 13 years in private practice.

ESSENCE: What is bacterial vaginosis?

Dr. Kameelah Phillips: Bacterial vaginosis, also known as BV, is the most common vaginal infection, affecting about 21 million women (and disproportionately affecting Black and Hispanic women). A lot of my patients are surprised to learn they have BV because many mistake the common symptoms of odor and discharge for a yeast infection and often delay coming in for diagnosis. Something that can be very frustrating and embarrassing for my patients is that BV has a high rate of recurrence – 58% of women who have BV will get another BV infection within the next year.

How is it caused?

BV results from an overgrowth of certain bacteria, which upsets the balance of the natural vaginal microbiome (environment) and can lead to symptoms of odor and discharge. There are some activities that can increase a woman’s risk of BV, such as sexual activity (multiple or new partners and/or unprotected sex), cigarette smoking, and douching.

Why is bacterial vaginosis often misdiagnosed?

Despite being the most common vaginal condition of women of reproductive age, BV symptoms (odor, discharge) are often mistaken for a yeast infection. I have seen many patients attempt to self-treat at home, thinking it is a yeast infection, and then end up at my office when symptoms persist.

Are Black women more susceptible to bacterial vaginosis?

While any woman can get BV, Black and Hispanic women are disproportionately impacted, though it is unclear why some women of color have higher rates of BV. The vaginal microbiome is a complex environment made up of different bacteria, and the balance between them is not the same for all women. This is why continued women’s health research is critically important, particularly among women of color.

How can XACIATO help?

XACIATO is a colorless single-dose vaginal gel that can be applied any time of day and is formulated with the goal of limiting leakage and increasing time spent in place in the vagina. Two-thirds of BV cases will need medical attention, and XACIATO is an additional treatment option to consider whether a woman is experiencing BV for the first time or dealing with a recurrence. I encourage women to reach out to their healthcare provider if they notice any unusual-for-them vaginal changes so that, together, they can diagnose and discuss an appropriate treatment plan for that individual.