Halle Berry And Her Ex, Olivier Martinez, Ordered To Attend Six Co-Parenting Sessions For Their Son Maceo

Getty

Legendary actress Halle Berry and her estranged ex-husband, Oliver Martinez, the father of her 10-year-old son Maceo, have agreed to see a coach to help them be better co-parents. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Berry, 57, and Martinez, 58, have agreed to attend sessions to “resolve disputes and conflicts between them to co-parent successfully.” Per the documents, the parents will attend two individual sessions and at least six joint co-parenting sessions.

Berry’s long-term boyfriend, Van Hunt, will also be allowed to attend the joint meetings. Once the parents, who plan to split the cost of the sessions — reach their sixth one, the coach will decide if they need more sessions or if their work together is complete. The two were previously granted joint legal custody of their son, and Berry agreed to pay Martinez $8,000 in monthly child support. Additionally, the star must pay Martinez 4.3 percent of any income she receives above $2,000,000” in additional support. Berry also agreed to pay Maceo’s “private school tuition, school uniforms, and school supplies.”

Berry and Martinez separated in 2015 after two years of marriage. However, it wasn’t until eight years later, in August 2023, that they could finalize their divorce and custody agreement.

According to the court report filing, Berry has a net worth of $90 million and is responsible for paying their child’s health insurance and all uninsured medical expenses, including therapy.

Berry also has a 16-year-old daughter, Nahla, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, whom she dated from 2005 to 2010. We hope these two parents can continue to find common ground in harmoniously co-parenting their child.