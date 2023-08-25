‘Love And Hip Hop Miami’ Star Arrested For Pointing AK-47 At Wife

Rapper Gunplay from Love and Hip Hop Miami is in trouble with the law for pointing an AK-47 at his wife Vonshae Taylor-Morales (who also appears on the reality show) while she was holding their 6-month-old daughter. The conflict apparently happened after she asked him to quiet down while playing his Xbox. Cops claim that the gun was placed on her chest and that he also threw glass cups and bottles at her, and in turn, their daughter.

He was arrested in Miami and is facing a slew of charges including assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and child abuse despite denying the allegations. Taylor-Morales has since said that she is filing for divorce and spoken out about the issues in their relationship.

She started by explaining the divorce wasn’t just because of this event and that she’d been looking to dissolve the marriage since June. However, Gunplay convinced her to give it another try and go to therapy, which he stopped attending after one session. She also pushed back against claims that she was lying about what happened.

“If he didn’t do anything, and I’m ‘exaggerating,’ why the hell did he reach out to a lawyer asking for a bond in the midst of all this drama?” the mother wrote in the caption. “That’s an innocent person? He in jail contacting my friends and family, trying to have me drop the charges. Now he in jail, having HIS friends talk to me and about me online. CRAZY.”

Also known as Richard Morales Jr., Gunplay has been released on $5,000 bond but is mandated to remain on house arrest until his September 19 court day.

She concluded, “I hope the justice system doesn’t fail another black woman and child. If they do, he still will NEVER be able to be around me or my child. It doesn’t matter however y’all spin it. Pulling a gun out on your family and then choking a child in the midst is UNACCEPTABLE.”

She’d previously thanked those who had reached out and expressed concern. While doing so, she noted that the rapper “is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem.”

“I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him,” she added. “This is a demon he has to overcome on his own.” She has also obtained a restraining order against her estranged husband following the ordeal.

The pair reportedly married in 2022 and welcomed their daughter in February. she was born with a rare heart defect called Supracardiac Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return, and after a rocky beginning, has been doing well.

Hopefully all parties can find peace and heal from this situation, especially for the sake of the child.