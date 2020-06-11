9 Grilling Gifts To Give Your Dad This Father’s Day

The word grilling is almost synonymous with dads.
With more time spent at home and grill season in full swing, it’s the perfect time for more backyard barbeques — while being safe of course.
Looking for recommendations on what to get your grilling dad who has everything? If your Dad is the BBQ loving type, then you can’t go wrong with personalized Father’s Day gifts for men who know their way around a barbeque. Not to mention, the best gifts are those that you know they’ll actually use. Here are a few ideas to get summer (and Father’s Day) off to a great start — for him and the whole family.
01
Thermos 4-Burner 48,000 BTU Stainless Steel Gas Grill with Side Burner
Help dad become the grill master of the neighborhood with this stainless steel Thermos grill that comes at a steal from Big Lots. With seemingly a new one hitting the market every other day, it can often be hard to find one that gets the job done, is stylish and is affordable. The Thermos 4-Burner 48,000 BTU Stainless Steel Gas Grill is all of those things and even conveniently designed with side shelves for all your cook prep needs.
02
Hickory Farms Deluxe Pork Ribs & Complete BBQ Set
The perfect gift for the rib lover Dad on your list is everything he needs to grill the best rack ever! This set includes four racks of meaty and tender Premium Pork Ribs. They arrive plain so Pops can find his favorite flavor combinations using gourmet rubs and sauces from Lillie's Q.
03
Smoked Salt Gift Set with Recipe Box by SaltWorks
Help Dad take his grilling game to the next level with the new Smoked Salts Gift Set by SaltWorks. The curated selection of (6) Smoked Salts is conveniently housed in a limited edition recipe box along with (6) different recipes. The distinct Smoked salt collection includes: Durango Hickory, El Dorado Mesquite, Fumée de Sel Chardonnay Oak, Salish Alderwood, Yakima Applewood, and Robusto. Salts are wonderful when mixed into rubs for grilling pork, steak or lamb - and beyond the BBQ, they are a perfect complement to marinara sauces or Southern-style dishes.
04
Pampered Chef Nonstick Double Burner Grill & Press Set
No grill? No problem! This grill and press set can go right on Dad’s stovetop for perfect rich and grilled flavor – great for chicken, burgers and all of your favorite veggies. Making it the perfect alternative for dads who love to grill, but don’t have the space for a full burner.
05
Ray Ban Clubmaster Classic Sunglasses
Father’s Day is the perfect excuse to replace dad’s dusty old sunglasses with some stylish ones — just in time for those long days outside on the grill this summer. You can never go wrong with Ray Ban Clubmaster, both sleek and functional.
06
The Fish Drop Subscription
FultonFishMarket.com delivers high-end seafood options nationwide directly to your door guaranteed to upgrade the family cookout. You can even give dad a gift that keeps on giving with The Fish Drop, FultonFishMarket.com’s subscription seafood box. There’s something for every palate — so you can give Dad a seafood bundle or whole fish for order.
07
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 2-Piece BBQ Flip and Tong Set
Both fashion-forward and functional, this set makes a great addition to your backyard BBQ gear. Boasting gorgeous oiled ashwood handles, these tools perform under pressure with some global panache.
08
Feltman’s of Coney Island
Whether your dad is a meat-loving foodie, a self-proclaimed grill-master, a history buff, or just seriously missing baseball season - you can’t go wrong with a gift box of Feltman’s critically-acclaimed 100% natural all-beef hot dogs. As the inventors of the original hot dog in 1867, these dogs are amazing on the grill and come in a wide range of at-home BBQ recipes.
09
Abalone Apron
Make dad feel like a professional grill master with this stylish Hedley & Bennett denim apron. It’s one of the best grilling gifts for Father’s Day thanks to look, feel, durability and added utility loops for tongs, towels, and any other tool you may need! Who knew wearing an apron could make dad so hip?
10
Before The Butcher
Looking to give dad a healthier option for his grilling fix? There are several nutritious advantages to grilling Before the Butcher’s plant-based meat, including 4 delicious burgers to choose, such as plant-based ‘beef’, ‘chicken’, ‘turkey’, ‘sausage’, and ‘taco meat’ — not to mention, they’re gluten-free, low sodium and vegan.