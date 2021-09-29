Loading the player…

Gospel artist, actress, and entrepreneur Kierra Sheard-Kelly (@kierrasheard) recently went on her first RV trip with her husband, Jordan—and they invited us along for the ride! The newlyweds drove to Taylor Beach Campground in Michigan to get out of the norm and tune into what really matters to them.

From taking a nature hike to walking on the beach to fishing for the first time, Kierra and Jordan fully embraced every moment—and being in an RV made it really easy to do. “I didn’t know I could enjoy the outdoor experience like this. It’s like we have a home away from home,” says Jordan. “I think all Black families would benefit from coming out here and just getting out of the neighborhood.”

Kierra was even able to cook a great meal in the RV’s portable kitchen before the couple enjoyed making s’mores. She echoes Jordan’s sentiments, “It’s so important to spend time with your loved ones, family and friends, and enjoy some outdoor activity,” she says. “I’m having a good time.”

Watch this video of Kierra and Jordan’s trip—a must-watch moment is when they fish together and be sure to check out how they decorated the RV!

