Ginuwine Explains Why He Has Nothing But Love For Ex-Wife Solé’s Husband

Singer Ginuwine has a great relationship with his ex-wife Solé’s husband, despite that being hard to fathom for some.

Back in 2017, Solé married longtime friend Professor Griff of Public Enemy fame. She’d previously been married to Ginuwine from 2003 to 2015.

The crooner has been publicly supportive of the relationship, which has surprised some fans. He was asked about showing love to his wife and her new husband during a visit to the podcast Drink Champs a few weeks back. When asked about Professor Griff, Ginuwine called him his “homie,” and said he embraced him because it was important for him to set a good example for his kids.

“As an example, as a parent, as a man, if you have kids, you want to extend that for your kids,” he said. “As grown men, we have to extend that same courtesy to our kids and say, ‘Everything isn’t always going to be perfect. You might get divorced but this is how you do after that. This is how you make it right. This is the example you set for your kids.’ That’s what I do,” he said.

The singer also made clear that he couldn’t be mad at any party involved because he blew a good thing.

(L-R) Ginuwine, Sole, guest, and Professor Griff attend the 2009 Soul Train Awards at the Georgia World Congress Center on November 3, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“I’m not mad. I’m mad at myself. I cheated. I did what I wasn’t supposed to do,” he admitted. “So at the end of the day, I shouldn’t be mad at him for scooping up a good woman that you was too dumb to know you had. That’s my fault. Accept that man. Accept that dude.”

Shortly after that revelation, Ginuwine joked that at one time, his efforts to get to know Griff better were rebuffed, but they’re presently in a good place.

“One time I asked him to go on the boat. He said, ‘I’m not going on a boat with that ni–a,'” Ginuwine recalled, laughing. “I was like, ‘Yo I’m trying to bond! [laughs]'”

As mentioned, Ginwuine and Solé were married for more than a decade and beforehand, started dating in 1999. They share two daughters together. Ginuwine, altogether, has nine children, including seven biological and two stepchildren.

For those kids, he’s spoken up against people who initially questioned his ex-wife about her new marriage. Back in 2017, he had this to say when someone commented negatively on Solé’s Instagram, claiming she left Ginuwine for Professor Griff.

“Please stay off of her page mentioning me in anyway [sic],” he wrote. He continued, stating that he and Solé “are friends forever and much better that way.”

Ginuwine would go on to add, “She is an amazing woman and I wish her and Griff nothing but love and happiness in there [sic] life and marriage.”