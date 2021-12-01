Impress The Home Decor Fanatic On Your List With A Gift From This Luxury Black-Owned Brand
By Rachaell Davis ·

If there’s someone on your holiday shopping list who loves to spruce up their space to usher in the new year, finding that perfect gift to help get them started is a must!

54kibo specializes in home decor inspired by contemporary African designs. The brand’s latest offerings include everything from beautifully unique lighting fixtures, lamps and tables, to living room furniture, rugs and pillows, to handmade handbags and dolls.

Scroll below to shop some of their latest products.

01
Woven Necklace Pendant Lighting – Cobalt
available at 54kibo $485 SHOP NOW
02
Amur Table Lamp – Gunmetal
available at 54kibo $1250 SHOP NOW
Loading the player...
03
Ndebele Necklace Pendant Lighting – Emerald
available at 54kibo $675 SHOP NOW
04
Binga Serving Platter – Medium 12″
available at 54kibo $245 SHOP NOW
05
Warda Pendant Lighting Small – Gunmetal
available at 54kibo $450 SHOP NOW
06
Hand Crochet Doll – Imina
available at 54kibo $40 SHOP NOW
07
Woven Mirror Artwork – White
available at 54kibo $275 SHOP NOW

TOPICS: 