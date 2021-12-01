Impress The Home Decor Fanatic On Your List With A Gift From This Luxury Black-Owned Brand

If there’s someone on your holiday shopping list who loves to spruce up their space to usher in the new year, finding that perfect gift to help get them started is a must!

54kibo specializes in home decor inspired by contemporary African designs. The brand’s latest offerings include everything from beautifully unique lighting fixtures, lamps and tables, to living room furniture, rugs and pillows, to handmade handbags and dolls.



Scroll below to shop some of their latest products.