Ghetto Gastro Unveils Flavor-Packed Breakfast Collection Exclusively With Target

Ghetto Gastro’s got a story to tell—about resilience, innovation, and creativity. We represent the historically underestimated, and to them, ghetto means home. Their collective uses food as a tool to tell stories about where Black people come from and the cultures that inspire us merging the cooking traditions of Black, brown, and Asian folks in a high-quality, healthy fashion. They are lauded for creating experiences worldwide, making delicious food, and collaborating with best-in-class partners at the intersection of fashion, art, activism, design, and music—showing how food truly connects us all. Ghetto Gastro celebrates the Bronx (the founder’s hometown) as a driver of global culture and uses food as a weapon to impact our community.

Ghetto Gastro, the culinary collective flipping the game on its head, is about to do it again. Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, and Lester Walker are collaborating with Target to bring the culture to your counter. On July 30th, the company has gone nationwide, with its presence at 1,900 Target stores and online. As they are infusing culture, style, and a touch of Bronx magic into everyday staples, giving you a chance to experience a flavor-forward, health-conscious feast any time you want by offering Pancake & Waffle mixes, Maple Syrups, and Toaster Pastries that take your kitchen from zero to a hundred, real quick.

“With this collection, we’re bringing our unique flavors and experiences to a wider audience, breaking down barriers and celebrating the richness of our communities. We’re building a bridge that connects cultures, one delicious bite at a time,” said Jon Gray, Co-founder and CEO of Ghetto Gastro.

Over at Ghetto Gastro, they’re all about pushing the envelope, crafting quality foods that hit, flavors that stick, and nutrition that uplifts. No artificial nonsense, just wholesome goodness. Whether you’re getting your morning started, need a quick pick-me-up, or got that late-night hunger – their collection will put you in a breakfast state of mind anytime.

With the school year right around the corner, they are making sure parents and kids stay in the mix with meals that are easy to whip up and a pleasure to eat. Whether it’s a quick snack before class, an easy lunch, or a late-night treat, our line-up is designed to hit the spot.

Their critically acclaimed cookbook, “Black Power Kitchen,” is also available in Target stores and online, adding more flavorful recipes to your kitchen.

So, what’s on the menu? See some select items below.

Ghetto Gastro Original Pancake & Waffle Mix: These plant-based mixes come in Original, Strawberry, and Sweet Potato. Trust us; they’re a game-changer.

Maple Cider Syrup: We’ve got Maple Cider and Spicy. It’s that liquid gold with antioxidants and minerals like zinc and potassium. Stealth health is wealth.

Toaster Pastries: Imagine your childhood favorite Toaster Pastries, but make them gourmet. Maple Apple Cinnamon, Strawberry, PB&J, and Chocolate Raspberry – packed with real fruit and less sugar, all thriller, no filler.

Ghetto Gastro Spicy Maple Syrup: Spicy and sweet is an undefeatable combination. They mix a custom blend of chiles into organic dark maple syrup tapped from New York state trees, supporting sustainable forestry initiatives. Pour it up on any and everything to elevate the flavor vibration.

