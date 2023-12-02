I Experienced Casa Tesoro, Punta Mita’s Little Slice Of Luxury Along Mexico’s Pacific Coast. Here’s Why I Can’t Stop Thinking About It

Have you ever traveled somewhere and it instantly felt like home? Not your literal home, but a spiritual and vibrational connection with a place that evokes the feelings of happiness when you’re around the ones that you love the most?

At the Private Retreats at Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Mexico, that’s exactly how it’s intended to feel. From the moment I walked through the doors of Casa Tesoro, I knew instantly that it would be hard to get me back on the plane a few days later (editor’s note: it was).

Relaxation mode was instantly unlocked and I’d get to spend 3 days soaking up the sunshine, beaches and culture of Nayarit, Mexico. Because when they say “mi-casa, su casa,” they truly mean it.

Casa Tesoro is the latest addition to the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita’s collection of bespoke accommodations, an exquisite stand-alone estate compound spanning more than 50,000 square feet that redefines luxury on Mexico’s striking Pacific coast. Nestled within the gated community of Punta Mita, the seven-suite Casa Tesoro is casually elegant with all the extravagances and services of the five-star resort along with the relaxed comforts of home.

Excited was an understatement. Approximately two hours after departing Puerto Vallarta Airport, I was dropped off in a lovely open-air lobby at Casa Tesoro. The moment the car doors opened, several staffers were waiting for us, ready to take our luggage and check us in on the lobby couches. Of course, a welcome drink was the first order of business, and it would be the first of many margaritas throughout the week.

While some would argue that fine sand beaches, on-property pools (including a lazy river!), top notch dining outlets, and even the resort’s golf course are the reasons to visit the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, in my opinion, the private retreats are the real rock stars here. Enveloped with views of the Pacific Ocean, Casa Tesoro delivers a rare level of privacy and luxury that you won’t find even at many 5-star luxury resorts. I mean, if it was good enough for Kevin Hart, Usher and Ludacris, it certainly was good enough for us (word on the street, they are just a few of the celeb tenants that have occupied these walls). With its remarkable design, panoramic ocean views and host of in-villa amenities, the newest all-suite estate unlocked a level of luxury that I had yet to experience — until now.

Inside encompasses three oceanfront primary suites, two ocean-view guest suites, and two garden-view guest suites. Every bathroom features double sinks, robes, and flip flops, and each comes with a multihead shower with both indoor and outdoor “moonshower” options. And here’s the kicker: the villa comes fully staffed with a house manager, personal host, chef services, housekeepers, and security. From the moment we arrived, we were instantly dreaming up reasons we’d need to come back — family reunion, bachelorette party, couples getaway — any group occasion, this is the perfect option.

Wellness and fitness enthusiasts won’t find a lack of options at Casa Tesoro. Not wanting to lose the momentum of getting a good workout while on vacation, we found ourselves each morning getting in a good sweat in the yoga and cardio room, followed by time spent releasing the toxins in the sauna (there’s even a steam room, whirlpool, massage tables, salon area, wine cellar, movie theater and game room).

If there’s a must-try culinary experience at Casa Tesoro, it’s not a dish but rather a full meal. Our first night, the villa’s chefs offered arguably one of the best private dining-experiences I’ve ever had, customized to our tastes, right on the beach. A dining table was set on the white sand amid candle-light with an unobstructed view of the ocean. The atmosphere was unparalleled, and for those who crave romance, privacy, and ambiance, you’ll get all three in spades.

It’s safe to say, Casa Tesoro delivers a luxury vacation that feels genuinely rare. You’ll experience the rich culture of Mexico one epic sunset at a time. The friendly staff enhance that experience with service that’s warm and attentive but never intrusive. I’d highly recommend it for couples, group trips and families who want more privacy than a standard resort guest room affords.

In the words of Beyoncé, “ten, ten, ten across the board.”