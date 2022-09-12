Review: Unparalleled Luxury In The Heart Of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

If you’re planning a trip to The Windy City and you’re looking for a five-star luxury stay (in a prime location that’s close to everything), then The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is the perfect hotel for you. The gorgeous hotel is located in the famous Magnificent Mile neighborhood, on one of the hottest shopping streets in Chicago, with unrivaled Lake Michigan and skyline views.

The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is a haven inside a bustling city oozing with classic Parisian charm. Upon walking in, greeted by a friendly smile, you’ll suddenly feel at home. The grandeur of the lobby gives you a taste of what would make the stay at the Four Seasons special. Check in and relax and unwind in one of 347 richly appointed guest rooms complete with oversize bathrooms with soaking tubs, and suites furnished with the finest linens. The bathroom amenities include dreamy (and incredible smelling) Le Labo bath products–which you’ll want to take home!

The extensive hotel renovation of last year has brought a reinvigorated guest experience, reminding Chicagoans how brilliant the city is!

On site, the hotel offers many amenities to be enjoyed, and one could find themselves retreating when need be.The award-winning spa for example, is the best way to unwind after a busy day of sightseeing and shopping in Chicago. They offer a full range of customizable treatments such as facials, massages and nail treatments, as well as a 50-foot Roman-inspired indoor pool. If you want to take it up a notch, enjoy the exclusive Skylight Swim with a bottle of champagne and canapes, as you take in the stars through our glass domed ceiling.

This summer, the property launched a luxury 4-hour yacht experience for guests, which is unlike any other hotel experience in the city and celebrates the unique offerings of the “new” hotel! Paying homage to the excitement of Chicago in the summer, this is the ultimate way to spend your “summertime Chi”, Four Seasons style! Guests can experience a personalized 60-minute guided tour on the Chicago River followed by a sunset cruise on Lake Michigan in time to gaze at Navy Pier fireworks, sunrise wellness retreats, where you can rift away with the ultimate health and wellness escape. Soak in the natural healing benefits of being on the water and let the Spa experts of Four Seasons craft an unforgettable day that will soothe body, mind, and spirit. Choose activities from yoga, massage, sound meditation, and breathwork.

If you love food as much as I do, then you’ll love dining at the hotel. Though there’s only one, the lobby’s Adorn features globally-inspired cuisine starring American Midwest at the helm, with the perfect vibes before a night out on the town, or to take in the night early. Also, the Social Lounge is an intimate spot to grab a drink and a small bite after a day’s work.