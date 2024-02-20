Here’s What You Should Be Eating To Get More Sleep

Getty

Tossing and turning throughout the night is never fun. Waking up in the wee hours of the morning and having difficulty going back to bed is frustrating, not to mention being cranky at work because of the lack of quality rest you failed to receive. According to WedMD, most adults need 7-9 hours of sleep each night. However, their sleep quality survey revealed that just a little over a third of people surveyed (36%) said they actually slept for at least 7 hours. On average, they snoozed for just 5.7 hours per night – way off from your need for optimum health. As you know, sleep is a basic human need, similar to eating, drinking, and breathing, and achieving good rest is essential for good health and well-being throughout your lifetime. According to the CDC, about 1 in 3 adults in the United States reported not getting enough rest or sleep daily. Additionally, 40% of adults report falling asleep during the day without meaning to at least once a month, along with an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans having chronic or ongoing sleep disorders, achieving rest is an ongoing issue.

So how can you get more consistent sleep outside these several practices: practicing mindfulness, curating a specialized bedtime ritual, exercising, and taking hot showers and baths? Upleveling your diet. Believe it or not, what you put into your body affects your sleeping patterns and quality of rest. Avoid junk food and alcohol and choose healthy meals with vegetables and limited amounts of starch. Here’s what you should consider eating for a better night’s rest:

Kiwi: Kiwifruit possesses numerous vitamins and minerals, notably vitamins C and E and potassium and folate. Sleep researchers believe that it could relate to their antioxidant properties, ability to address folate deficiencies, and/or high concentration of serotonin.

Cherries: Drinking tart cherry juice has above-average concentrations of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate circadian rhythm and promote healthy sleep. Tart cherries may also have an antioxidant effect that is conducive to sleep.

Fish: Fatty fish may also help sleep by providing a healthy dose of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, which regulate serotonin.

Nuts: Walnuts, almonds, pistachios, and cashews are often considered good food for sleep. Though the exact amounts can vary, nuts contain melatonin as well as minerals like magnesium and zinc that are essential to a range of bodily processes. In a clinical trial using supplements, it was found that a combination of melatonin, magnesium, and zinc helped older adults with insomnia.

White rice: White rice is known to be high in carbs. Its carb content and lack of fiber contribute to its high glycemic index (GI), helping you to sleep.

If you do decide to consume these foods to try to get more sleep, be sure to do the following:

Set a time to eat earlier: Try not to eat too late so that you aren’t still digesting your food at your desired bedtime and are at less risk of acid reflux. Be careful with spicy and fatty foods late in the evening.

Limit caffeine intake, especially in the afternoon or evening when its stimulant effects can keep you up throughout the night.



Limit alcohol consumption since it can throw off your sleep cycles even if it makes you sleepy at first.