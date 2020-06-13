7 Wines You Need To Try For National Rosé Day

June 13th is National Rosé Day in the United States, giving wine lovers a day to sip and celebrate what we all love to refer to as “summer’s water”.

One of the oldest types of wine, rosé has become a hugely popular wine in recent years—and almost synonymous with the summer season. Wine lovers have been converted to this oasis in a glass because of its pink color, fruity taste and carefree feel — because seriously, who wouldn’t love it?

With summer just beginning, there are a million reasons to stock up on your favorite brand. So go ahead and indulge with these top rosé selections that you should buy today in honor of National Rosé Day.