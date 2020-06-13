7 Wines You Need To Try For National Rosé Day

June 13th is National Rosé Day in the United States, giving wine lovers a day to sip and celebrate what we all love to refer to as “summer’s water”.
One of the oldest types of wine, rosé has become a hugely popular wine in recent years—and almost synonymous with the summer season. Wine lovers have been converted to this oasis in a glass because of its pink color, fruity taste and carefree feel — because seriously, who wouldn’t love it?
With summer just beginning, there are a million reasons to stock up on your favorite brand. So go ahead and indulge with these top rosé selections that you should buy today in honor of National Rosé Day.
01
JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery Rosé 2019
This Paso Robles style Rosé is dry and aromatic with muted strawberry, white cherry, red apple fruit on entry and melon with chamomile flower on the mid-palate. Drink this wine alongside dishes like cobb salad or roasted chicken seasoned with garlic, thyme and lemon.
02
Tussock Jumper Moscato Rosé, Spain
This 'pretty in pink' bottle of Moscato Rosé by Tussock Jumper offers a bright, aromatic varietal full of tiny bubbles, making it distinctly unique from other rosés. Scents of strawberries and orange blossom are on the nose, with flavors of red berries, candied orange peel, and a bubbly, creamy finish. Made in Valencia, Spain, this wine is a heavenly treat on its own, or pairs perfectly with soft cheeses like brie, jams, as well as fruit desserts.
03
Segura Viudas Rosé
Segura Viudas Cava Rosado features a Trepat grape lending intense fruitiness, lively color and a lovely, approachable balance. The Segura Viudas Rosé Cava is also available in a 187ml size – perfect to leave at a friend’s door to share a glass of wine and toast from afar or ideal to enjoy while keeping socially distant with neighbors outside on your stoop.
04
Mionetto Prestige Rosé Extra Dry
This deeply luscious sparkling rosè is the result of soft pressing of red grapes. The wine offers a peach blossom luminosity, accompanied by a fine, lively perlage. This wine is known for its intense fragrances, like holding an edible bouquet of violets, raspberries, strawberries, and wildflowers.
05
14 Hands Unicorn Rosé Bubbles
Unicorn Rosé Bubbles offers elegant scents of cranberry, pomegranate and Bing cherry, in this unique pink drink features delicate red fruit flavors joined by a pleasant effervescence and a juicy crispness that lead to a refreshing finish.
06
Long Meadow Ranch Rose of Pinot Noir Anderson Valley 2018
Brilliant pale pink in hue, the aromas from this Rose of Pinot Noir jump out of the glass with intermixing notes of strawberries and peach. It is full-bodied, yet remains light and mouthwatering. Elegant notes of citrus combine with a floral, spicy core, and a bright finish that keeps you coming back for more.
07
Usual Wines Brut Rosé
Usual Wines Rosé Combo. is the perfect way to spend National Rosé Day at home. The new Brut Rosé is the same crisp, easy-drinking Rosé with notes of strawberry, rose petal, and rhubarb, now with bubbles! The combo pack includes Brut Rosé and still Rosé available in a 12 or 24 pack. Options for whatever the mood calls for – still or sparkling, and always fresh.