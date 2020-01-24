These Romantic Cocktails Are Perfect For Toasting to Love With Your Sweetheart
By Danielle Pointdujour

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, you know, the day filled with lots of flowers, gifts, and of course, romance. If you and bae have chosen to skip the crowded restaurant scene tonight and prepare a sensual at home dinner instead, then you’ll need a sexy cocktail or two to round out the evening and get you in the mood.

From sweet citrus flavors to classic champagne blends, you and your love will have a good time reconnecting while you whip up these sexy drinks and maybe even play into a bartender fantasy or two. Trust us, these romantic cocktails that are the perfect excuse to get closer to your sweetheart and toast in the name of love. Cheers!

01
A Rose By Any Other Name
INGREDIENTS:
35 mls Rose and Almond Infused Grey Goose Vodka*
10 mls Crème de Cacao Blanc
10 mls Rose Liqueur
Rose Champagne or Prosecco

DIRECTIONS:
Stir the Vodka and the crème de cacoa, rose liqueur and vodka. Strain into a flute and top with champagne. *Infuse 1 bottle with 4 large tablespoons of dried rose pedals. Add in 8 drops of organic almond essence. Strain the rose pedals after 1-2 days or to taste.
Photo Credit: Grey Goose
02
Red Velvet
INGREDIENTS: 2 oz- D’USSE Cognac 1.5 oz- Crème de Cacao .5 oz- Simple Syrup 3- Fresh raspberries 3 Dashes- Chocolate Molé Bitters METHOD: Muddle Raspberries and Simple Syrup in a shaker. Add D’USSE Cognac, Crème de Cacao and Bitters. Shake vigorously with Ice. Double strain into a chilled Coup Glass. Garnish with fresh raspberries on a skewer.
Photo Credit: D'usse
03
Moet Rosé Glow
INGREDIENTS:
1oz Muddled Strawberries
1 oz Vodka
½ oz Pinot Noir
4oz Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial
DIRECTIONS:
Combine ingredients, stir well and garnish with fresh strawberries.
Photo Credit: Moët & Chandon
04
Grapefruit and Rose Ginger Spritz
INGREDIENTS:
1 1/2 ounces KOB Grapefruit + Rose
3 ounces Health-Ade Ginger Kombucha
1 dash Cardamom bitters
Garnish: 1 grapefruit slice

DIRECTIONS:
Fill a large wine glass with ice. Add the Ketel One and 1 dash of Cardamom bitters. Top with the Ginger Kombucha. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit and enjoy.
Photo Credit: Ketel One
05
King Cuatro
INGREDIENTS:
1.5 parts BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro
0.75 part Fresh Lemon Juice
0.5 part St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
0.25 part Honey
2 Blackberries
Martini and Rossi Prosecco

DIRECTIONS:
Muddle blackberries in a tin, and pour all cocktail ingredients in. Shake and strain into coupe glass. Top with Martini and Rossi Prosecco and garnish with a Blackberry-speared purple orchid.
Photo Credit: Bacardi
06
Lovebird
INGREDIENTS: 1.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796 .5 oz White Crème de Cacao .75 oz Raspberry Syrup .75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice 1 oz egg white METHOD: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake without ice. Add ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with dehydrated raspberry powder.
Photo Credit: Santa Teresa 1796
