These Romantic Cocktails Are Perfect For Toasting to Love With Your Sweetheart

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, you know, the day filled with lots of flowers, gifts, and of course, romance. If you and bae have chosen to skip the crowded restaurant scene tonight and prepare a sensual at home dinner instead, then you’ll need a sexy cocktail or two to round out the evening and get you in the mood.

From sweet citrus flavors to classic champagne blends, you and your love will have a good time reconnecting while you whip up these sexy drinks and maybe even play into a bartender fantasy or two. Trust us, these romantic cocktails that are the perfect excuse to get closer to your sweetheart and toast in the name of love. Cheers!

01 A Rose By Any Other Name INGREDIENTS: 35 mls Rose and Almond Infused Grey Goose Vodka* 10 mls Crème de Cacao Blanc 10 mls Rose Liqueur Rose Champagne or Prosecco DIRECTIONS: Stir the Vodka and the crème de cacoa, rose liqueur and vodka. Strain into a flute and top with champagne. *Infuse 1 bottle with 4 large tablespoons of dried rose pedals. Add in 8 drops of organic almond essence. Strain the rose pedals after 1-2 days or to taste. Photo Credit: Grey Goose 02 Red Velvet INGREDIENTS: 2 oz- D’USSE Cognac 1.5 oz- Crème de Cacao .5 oz- Simple Syrup 3- Fresh raspberries 3 Dashes- Chocolate Molé Bitters METHOD: Muddle Raspberries and Simple Syrup in a shaker. Add D’USSE Cognac, Crème de Cacao and Bitters. Shake vigorously with Ice. Double strain into a chilled Coup Glass. Garnish with fresh raspberries on a skewer. Photo Credit: D'usse 03 Moet Rosé Glow INGREDIENTS: 1oz Muddled Strawberries 1 oz Vodka ½ oz Pinot Noir 4oz Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial DIRECTIONS: Combine ingredients, stir well and garnish with fresh strawberries. Photo Credit: Moët & Chandon 04 Grapefruit and Rose Ginger Spritz INGREDIENTS: 1 1/2 ounces KOB Grapefruit + Rose 3 ounces Health-Ade Ginger Kombucha 1 dash Cardamom bitters Garnish: 1 grapefruit slice DIRECTIONS: Fill a large wine glass with ice. Add the Ketel One and 1 dash of Cardamom bitters. Top with the Ginger Kombucha. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit and enjoy. Photo Credit: Ketel One 05 King Cuatro INGREDIENTS: 1.5 parts BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro 0.75 part Fresh Lemon Juice 0.5 part St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur 0.25 part Honey 2 Blackberries Martini and Rossi Prosecco DIRECTIONS: Muddle blackberries in a tin, and pour all cocktail ingredients in. Shake and strain into coupe glass. Top with Martini and Rossi Prosecco and garnish with a Blackberry-speared purple orchid. Photo Credit: Bacardi 06 Lovebird INGREDIENTS: 1.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796 .5 oz White Crème de Cacao .75 oz Raspberry Syrup .75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice 1 oz egg white METHOD: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake without ice. Add ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with dehydrated raspberry powder. Photo Credit: Santa Teresa 1796

