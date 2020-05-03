5 Tequila Cocktails That Are Perfect For Cinco De Mayo At Home

Being home in quarantine means you can take your Cinco de Mayo sipping up a notch, without breaking the bank. Yes, margaritas are great, but there are plenty of other options for that tequila you’ve been saving on your bar cart for months. Whether Don Julio, Cincoro, Avion or your favorite tequila brand — there’s something to pick for every poison.
And since you won’t be able to celebrate with a group of friends this year, here are some festive cocktails to raise at home in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.
01
Cincoro Old Fashioned
Ingredients: 2 ½ oz Cincoro Anejo Tequila; ½ oz Light Agave Nectar; 3 dashes of Angostura® Bitters. Method: A modern twist of a classic cocktail with Cincoro Anejo with agave nectar and bitters. Pour ingredients into a mixing glass, stir and strain directly in a Rocks glass over ice. Garnish with Orange swath and Maraschino cherry. (Recipe courtesy of Cincoro)
02
Sparkling Rosaita
Ingredients: 1 ½ oz Avion; ¾ oz Prickly Pear Syrup; ¾ oz Lime Juice; ¼ oz Triple Sec; 2 oz GH Mumm Rose’- topper at end Method: Building ingredients in tin. Shake and strain over stemless wine glass. Top with Champagne Garnish with lime wheel, edible flower and rose water mist. (Recipe courtesy of Avion)
03
ScreRuby Red Paloma
Ingredients: 1 1/2 oz. Tequila Don Julio Blanco; 2 3/4 oz. Fresh Ruby Red Pink Grapefruit Juice; 1/2 oz. Agave Syrup; San Pellegrino Sparkling Water for Top; Ruby Red Pink Grapefruit and Salt for Garnish. Method: Combine Tequila Don Julio Blanco, fresh ruby red pink grapefruit juice and agave syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into highball glass over fresh ice. Top with San Pellegrino Sparkling Water. Garnish with ruby red pink grapefruit and salt. (Recipe courtesy of Don Julio)
04
Recuerdo Cosmo
Ingredients: 1 1/2 oz Recuerdo Joven; 2 oz cranberry juice; 1/2 oz apple cider vinegar; 1 oz cinnamon syrup; 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar, 1-2 sticks cinnamon. Method: Break apart the cinnamon sticks and heat alongside the water and sugar to a gentle boil and reduce to a simmer for 1-2 minutes while stirring. Pull off the heat and allow it to sit 30-60 minutes to infuse the cinnamon. Cool and strain the cinnamon. Shake all ingredients with ice, then strain to a martini glass. Use any citrus fruit peel as a garnish. (Recipe courtesy of Recuerdo)
05
Cucumber-Coconut Margarita
Ingredients: 1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver; 2 oz Coconut water; .5 oz Fresh lime juice; .5 oz Simple syrup; 7 Thin slices of cucumber, 3 for garnish. Method: Combine all ingredients (including 4 of the cucumber slices) in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a highball glass. Garnish with remaining 3 cucumbers. (Recipe courtesy of PATRÓN)