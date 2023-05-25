Miss Robbie Is Bringing Sweetie Pie’s Back To St. Louis After Soul Food Franchise’s Closure

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Discovery

The year 2022 was a tough one for Sweetie Pie’s, a St. Louis-based soul food restaurant chain, and its famous owner, Robbie Montgomery. After shutting down its last location in September 2022, the restaurant will make its return to the Midwestern city.

Montgomery is apparently investing $4 million in the new location, which will be called Sweetie Pie’s 2nd Act. It will be located in north St. Louis at Kingshighway Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. The new location could potentially provide jobs for around 25 people according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. According to documents posted for a city board meeting, fans of the business can also expect a 160-seat dining area and two event spaces from it.

Sweetie Pie’s gained substantial popularity thanks the OWN reality series, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, which was about the family’s business. It ran for an impressive nine seasons. The restaurant chains closed following some tragic events that took place. The closure of the Upper Crust location came last year after Montgomery’s son, Tim Norman, who was heavily involved in the business, was found guilty of arranging his nephew Andre Montgomery’s death to get a $450,000 life insurance policy in 2016. Norman fraudulently took out the policy for his nephew in 2015. He has since been sentenced to life in prison.

Montgomery announced the closing of her Upper Crust location in September shortly after the verdict was announced.

“Thank you all so much for the many years of support ❤️,” she wrote in a caption with a picture detailing the restaurant closing.

Once upon a time, the restaurant had three branches located in St. Louis and one in Jackson, Mississippi. However, that location closed on March 20 of this year due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The news of the new restaurant initially came from St. Louis-based radio station Hot 104.1, which shared it on their Facebook page on May 18.

“Ms. Robbie gave us permission to announce that she’s opening up another restaurant again in our city!!!” they wrote. “YES Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. and Kingshighway BLVD. Let’s give her a BIG St. Louis congratulations!”