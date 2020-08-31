Summer Never Has To End With These Yummy Cocktails Inspired By Your Favorite Hotels

The past three months did not resemble summer as we know it. There were less exotic vacations, less trips with friends/loved ones, and of course, less indulging in a tasty spirit in a favorite locale by the beach, hotel, or restaurant.
But just because summer’s almost over, doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy some good vibes and a good drink. Whether that trip to Mexico was cancelled or they’re dreaming about relaxing in the Caribbean with a drink in hand and toes in the sand, there is a recipe out there to help us feel like we’re somewhere more exotic – and let’s face it, we all could use a drink right now! So here are a few end of summer sips to help transport you to your favorite hotel.
Piwiwi - W Punta de Mita / Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
Named after the local bird, this light libation combines tequila, fresh grapefruit juice, agave, fresh lime juice and soda, making it the perfect way to cool off on a sunny day. Ingredients: ¾ oz. grapefruit juice; ½ oz. agave syrup; ½ oz. fresh lime juice; 1 oz. tequila blanco; ¾ oz. ancho reyes liqueur; 1 drop citrus bitter; Splash of soda water; Dried hibiscus leaves. Directions: In a shaker with ice, combine ¾ oz. grapefruit juice, ½ oz. agave syrup, ½ oz. fresh lime juice, 1 oz. tequila blanco, ¾ oz. Ancho Reyes liqueur, a few dried hibiscus leaves, and 1 drop citrus bitters. Strain into a rocks glass with ice, top with soda water, and garnish with a grapefruit slice.
Porch Thyme - Barnsley Resort / Adairsville, Georgia
There’s nothing like a Southern drink at Barnsley Resort. Order the Porch Thyme, a spiked version of the classic sweet tea with bourbon, nectarines, thyme and pancetta lardons - it's the South in a glass! Ingredients: 1.5 oz Bib and Tucker; .25 oz lime juice; .25 oz simple syrup; 2 sprigs of thyme; 2 slices of nectarines; 2 small pancetta lardons; Sweet tea topper. Directions: Muddle fresh thyme and nectarines. Add ice, lime juice, Bib and Tucker. Shake. Strain over ice. Top with sweet tea and stir. Garnish with thyme and nectarine.
Midnight Sun Martini - Hotel Ranga / Iceland
While Iceland is famous for the Northern Lights in winter, it’s also known for its Midnight Sun in summer, a natural phenomenon which brightens up the atmosphere for about 24 hours. Celebrate the season’s long days like an Icelander with this fruit-forward Midnight Sun Martini featured on the menu at Hotel Ranga, the perfect place for exploring all the island’s natural wonders. Skal! Ingredients: 1 oz vanilla vodka; .5 oz passoa liqueur; .5 oz passion fruit purée; .1 oz vanilla syrup. Directions: Shake all together, pour into a martini glass. Serve with 3 oz Blueberry liqueur on the side.
Caerula Sunset Cosmo - Caerula Mar Club / South Andros, Bahamas
Up the ante on the classic Cosmo with this refreshing twist inspired by pink Bahamian sunsets, refreshing sea breezes, and Caerula Mar’s untouched beach where guests are unlikely to spot a single footprint. Ingredients: 2oz vodka; 3/4oz lemon juice; 1oz Cointreau; 3/4oz pomegranate juice; 2 mint leaves; Lemon twist for garnish. Directions: In a shaker fill with ice and add all the ingredients, stir or shake for 20 seconds. Strain into a martini glass, garnish and enjoy!
Cantaloupe Mojito - Wymara Resort & Villas, Turks + Caicos
Nothing says summer like a refreshing mojito with views of Wymara Resort’s electric blue Grace Bay Beach. No vacation plans? No problem. Here’s mixologist Paolo Patitucci’s recipe for shaking things up at home. Ingredients: Fresh and ripe cantaloupe, cut into chunks; Fresh mint leaves; Light rum; Soda water. Instructions: Muddle three pieces of cantaloupe and a handful of mint leaves in a glass. Add ice and two ounces of light rum. Finish off with soda water.