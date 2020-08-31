Summer Never Has To End With These Yummy Cocktails Inspired By Your Favorite Hotels

The past three months did not resemble summer as we know it. There were less exotic vacations, less trips with friends/loved ones, and of course, less indulging in a tasty spirit in a favorite locale by the beach, hotel, or restaurant.

But just because summer’s almost over, doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy some good vibes and a good drink. Whether that trip to Mexico was cancelled or they’re dreaming about relaxing in the Caribbean with a drink in hand and toes in the sand, there is a recipe out there to help us feel like we’re somewhere more exotic – and let’s face it, we all could use a drink right now! So here are a few end of summer sips to help transport you to your favorite hotel.