Labor Day is just around the corner, and this year bookmarks the end of a summer like none other. Why? Because being Black and making it this far into 2020 calls for a well-deserved drink for getting through the season. Not to mention, it’s also an excuse to find ways to gather and soak up the sun on the last holiday weekend of the summer.

Whether you’re getting festive virtually, IRL, or socially-distanced with friends and family for the last summer hoorah, fire up the grill and enjoy Labor Day with these simple, labor-free cocktails in hand.