Labor Day is just around the corner, and this year bookmarks the end of a summer like none other. Why? Because being Black and making it this far into 2020 calls for a well-deserved drink for getting through the season. Not to mention, it’s also an excuse to find ways to gather and soak up the sun on the last holiday weekend of the summer.
Whether you’re getting festive virtually, IRL, or socially-distanced with friends and family for the last summer hoorah, fire up the grill and enjoy Labor Day with these simple, labor-free cocktails in hand.
01
Easy Breezy Buck
Ingredients: 1.5 oz Courvoisier VS; 3oz Ginger beer; 1.5 oz cranberry juice; Squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Method: Build over ice and garnish.
02
D’USSE Saber
The D’USSE Saber is a simple, approachable summer cocktail that combines cognac, St-Germain elderflower liqueur and prosecco, bringing some bubbles to your holiday weekend. Ingredients: 1 ½ oz – D’USSE V.S.O.P; ¾ oz – St-Germain; Martini & Rossi Prosecco. Method: Add D’USSE and St-Germain into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a champagne flute. Top with chilled Martini & Rossi Prosecco. Garnish with a lemon Twist.
03
Spiced & Pineapple
Ingredients: 2 parts BACARDÍ Spiced Rum; 4 parts pineapple juice. For Garnish: Pineapple wedge & leaf. Method: Fill a highball or Tiki glass with cubed or crushed ice. Pour in the BACARDÍ Spiced Rum, followed by the pineapple juice. Give it all a gentle stir. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a pineapple leaf.
04
Forbidden Cooler
Ingredients: 2 oz Black Barrel; 0.5 oz Falernum; 1.5 oz fresh pink grapefruit juice; splash of soda; pink grapefruit wedge. Method: Add all ingredients over ice in a highball glass. Stir with a bar spoon. Add a splash of sparkling water.
05
North Coast Margarita
Ingredients: 2 oz Humboldt’s Finest Hemp Infused Vodka; 1.25 oz lime juice; .75 oz agave syrup; 2 slices serrano chili; 2 slices cucumber; pinch of salt. Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake thoroughly. Double strain into an old fashioned glass half rimmed with salt. Add ice to the top. Garnish with a cucumber slice.
06
Cranberry Cooler
Ingredients: 2 Belvedere vodka; 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice; 1 8.4-ounce can Ocean Spray® Sparkling Juice Drink, any flavor, chilled; Lime slice for garnish. Method: Combine vodka and lime juice in a tall glass filled with ice. Pour in Sparkling Juice Drink. Fill the glass with ice. Garnish with lime slices, if desired.
07
Tres Paloma
Ingredients: 2 ounces Tres Agaves Organic Blanco Tequila; 1/2-ounce Cheeky lime juice; 4 ounces grapefruit soda; Salt for rim.
08
Cherry Pie Bomb
Ingredients: 1.5 ounces bourbon; 1 250ml can of BABE Red with bubbles; 5 pitted cherries; ½ ounce lemon juice; ½ ounce simple syrup; Cherries, to garnish; Edible flowers, to garnish (optional). Method: Combine bourbon, pitted cherries, simple syrup and lemon juice in a shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously for at least 30 seconds. Strain into a collins glass over a large ice cube. Fill glass to the top with BABE Red with bubbles and garnish with edible flowers and fresh cherries.