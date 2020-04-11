Prepared Meal Services That Deliver Right To Your Door

Raise your hand if you currently have cooking fatigue.
If you’re like me, the answer is yes.
As most of us wrap week four of cooking our own food as we maintain proper social distancing by spending more time at home, we’ve also likely hit peak exhaustion with having to cook three meals a day for ourselves and our households.
Between a busy workload, having to homeschool our children and generally maintain peace of mind while navigating within a global pandemic, sometimes the last thing we want to do is worry about what we’re going to eat — and that’s OK.
Meal kits like Sun Basket and HelloFresh make it easy to experiment with new recipes and save you trips to the store, but there’s one key problem: you still need to actually cook the food for yourself. Thankfully, there’s a way to lighten your existing load. And it comes in the form of prepared meal delivery services or oven-ready meal kits, delivered right to your door.
Here are a few of the best options on the market.
TOPICS: Food & Drinks Food food delivery prepared meals
01
Freshly
Freshly is just that — fresh. This prepared meal service delivers precooked meals fresh to your door (and don’t worry, they’re never frozen). The service, which offers a range of healthy meals, and comfort food options (for the occasional cheat day, with options such as buffalo Chicken with loaded cauliflower, cauliflower shell bolognese, sausage baked penne, and turkey mushroom meatballs.
02
Fresh N Lean
Fresh N Lean is the holy grail of prepared meal delivery services. The company offers something for every type of foodie — whether you’re keto, paleo, plant based, low carb, have a gluten allergy or more. They deliver an organic, fresh (never frozen), ready-to-eat breakfast, lunch and dinner directly to your home making it easy to keep up with your diet while you’re stuck indoors.
03
Sakara
If you’re ready to leave quarantine as your best, most healthy self, Sakara Life will do just the trick. Offering fresh and organic, ready-to-eat meals filled with superfoods to help you power through your day, you won’t just feel good, but you’ll look good after these meals too. And it’s no surprise. Sakara was co-founded by a certified yoga instructor and a holistic health coach, so of course the service also includes herbal detox teas and beauty water concentrates too.
04
Home Bistro
If you’re looking to bring restaurant quality meals right to your doorstep, then Home Bistro is the service for you. Though definitely the most pricy meal delivery service of all the options, you’ll get back what you pay for in the quality of its meals. Sign up for a weekly service or also order a la carte if you’re just looking for something good for a special occasion. Dishes include Chianti-braised short ribs and ratatouille, roasted Harissa shrimp with gratin and Romano pork medallions and Zaatar fries.
05
Hungryroot
Hungryroot places emphasis on one thing: ease. They do all the work for you in providing ingredients that are fresh, all natural and easy to assemble. The veggies come pre-chopped, sauces are pre-prepared, and meals take about 10 minutes to assemble. Enjoy plant-centric, nutrient-dense, clean-ingredient food, tailored exactly to your needs (i.e. gluten-free, vegan, dairy/nut/soy-free), that’s easy to pair with meals already in your fridge. Each serving costs about $8 to $10 and meals are delivered weekly (though you can pause at any time).
06
Alpha Foods
If you’re looking specifically for vegan/vegetarian options, Alpha Foods offers better-for-you, frozen plant-based comfort foods like pizzas, chik’n nuggets, burritos, tamales, and more to save you time in having to throw together a meal night after night. Have them as a meal, a snack or whenever you’re in need of a plant based pick me up!
07
Deep Indian Kitchen
Don’t want to spend delivery money again? Deep Indian Kitchen delivers delicious, made-from-scratch, frozen Indian entrees like Chicken Tikka Masala, Spinach Paneer straight to your own so you can eat some now, and store the rest for later when those Indian food cravings come on. Though they’re frozen, the meals are so good you’ll never know the difference!