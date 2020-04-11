Prepared Meal Services That Deliver Right To Your Door

Raise your hand if you currently have cooking fatigue.

If you’re like me, the answer is yes.

As most of us wrap week four of cooking our own food as we maintain proper social distancing by spending more time at home, we’ve also likely hit peak exhaustion with having to cook three meals a day for ourselves and our households.

Between a busy workload, having to homeschool our children and generally maintain peace of mind while navigating within a global pandemic, sometimes the last thing we want to do is worry about what we’re going to eat — and that’s OK.



Meal kits like Sun Basket and HelloFresh make it easy to experiment with new recipes and save you trips to the store, but there’s one key problem: you still need to actually cook the food for yourself. Thankfully, there’s a way to lighten your existing load. And it comes in the form of prepared meal delivery services or oven-ready meal kits, delivered right to your door.

Here are a few of the best options on the market.

