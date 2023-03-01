Jocelyn Delk Adams Is Bringing Joy To The Kitchen With Her New Cookbook ‘Everyday Grand’

Jocelyn Delk Adams

It’s been said that good food brings unbridled joy. Jocelyn Delk Adams, the proud Southern chef and baker behind the award-winning cookbook Grandbaby Cakes, agrees. Adams believes every day deserves to be celebrated, from seemingly mundane weekdays to exuberant weekends and holidays. Honoring those moments with a pressure-free dinner or dessert can create memories that last a lifetime. In her second cookbook, Everyday Grand: Soulful Recipes for Celebrating Life’s Big and Small Moments, Adams’ approachable take on comfort food features Southern-steeped recipes that are jazzed-up, remixed classics, all sprinkled with the vibrant, colorful personality she’s best known for.

Each flavor-packed recipe suggests a reason to celebrate, a reminder that big or small events can be worthy of a moment of culinary gratitude.

Try the Georgia Peach Salad with Candied Pecans and Cornbread Croutons on that perfect summer day or the Mojito Marinated Skirt Steak with Chimichurri for a backyard date night. Or enjoy a Southern Sunday supper of spicy Hot Sauce Chipotle Fried Chicken and whip up the Turkey and Mustard Greens Enchiladas to deliver to your bestie “just because.” Don’t forget gooey Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies for a really good hair day (because, yes, you deserve to celebrate that!). Everyday Grand shows readers how to cultivate their inner joy through affirmations, thankfulness, and, most important, ridiculously good food. ESSENCE spoke to Adams before her book launch to learn her favorite recipes, Southern sensibilities, and the inspiration behind Everyday Grand.

Clarkson Potter

ESSENCE: Why did you create Everyday Grand, your second cookbook?

Jocelyn Delk: Amidst the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, I found myself struggling to cope with the sudden disruption of my busy routine. This unexpected change forced me to confront the reality that I wasn’t prioritizing the most critical aspects of my life, including my well-being. Reducing work obligations gave me a newfound appreciation for the smaller moments in life that were just as significant. During this time, I felt inspired to write a cookbook that celebrated the virtues of graciousness and thankfulness while featuring wonderfully creative recipes that captured the essence of this newfound sense of self. For the first time in six years, I felt a renewed passion for cooking and writing, and I hope this cookbook can help others rediscover their sense of purpose and joy in the kitchen.

What’s the theme of your cookbook?

Everyday Grand is a testament to the power of joy and its transformative impact on our daily lives. It’s more than just a cookbook; it’s a movement that encourages us to rediscover the simple pleasures that bring us happiness in and out of the kitchen. By finding meaning in each moment and cherishing the small things in life, we can create a profound shift in our mindset and approach to daily living. With Everyday Grand, you’ll learn how to infuse every aspect of your life with joy, from the meals you prepare to how you savor each bite.

What inspired the name?

Everyone knows me as Grandbaby Cakes and I wanted to incorporate a piece of my brand into the title that felt authentic but matched the book’s sentiment. The word “grand” embodies a sense of audacity, boldness, and impressiveness, evoking a feeling of something significant and impactful. With Everyday Grand, I sought to encapsulate this same spirit of making every day count, celebrating life’s grand moments, and cherishing its smaller joys. The title perfectly captures the book’s essence, inviting readers to embrace life’s adventures and discover daily grandness through food.

What does Southern cooking mean for you?

Southern cooking is a diverse and complex cuisine that reflects each region’s unique character and flavors. From the distinct dishes of Mississippi to the tastes of Alabama, the culinary traditions of the South are as varied as they are delicious. While I don’t consider myself a strictly Southern cook, I’ve been deeply influenced by the richness and depth of Southern cuisine, which is evident in the flavors and ingredients I use. Instead, I identify more with the term “soul food,” which encompasses the heart and soul I put into every recipe I develop and the legacy left by my ancestors. To me, soul food is about more than just the ingredients; it reflects the history, culture, and passion that infuses every bite.

How did you select the recipes?

The process of selecting recipes for my cookbook began with a journal, where I recorded every idea and concept that came to mind, no matter how unconventional or daring they may have seemed. Whether it was a list of ingredients or a flavor profile that piqued my interest, I captured it all on paper and worked to develop them further. From an initial list of over 200 concepts, I honed in on the most promising and exciting ideas, meticulously testing and refining them until I arrived at a final selection of over 80 mouthwatering recipes that made it into the manuscript. The result is a collection of dishes showcasing my creativity and passion for cooking and offering readers various exciting and innovative flavors to savor and enjoy.

Clarkson Potter

What inspired the recipe selections?

Inspiration can come from anywhere; for me, it’s all around us, waiting to be discovered. Whether it’s a delicious meal at a restaurant or a new travel experience, I’m always seeking fresh and exciting ideas to fuel my creativity. However, I find the greatest inspiration in my family’s treasured legacy recipes, which offer a solid foundation and structure for me to build upon and explore. It’s an incredible feeling to transform something familiar into something new and unexpected, elevating the original recipe while staying true to its roots.

What are your favorite recipes?

Choosing a favorite recipe from my cookbook is like choosing a favorite child – an impossible task! However, if pressed, I must admit that a few dishes hold a special place in my heart. The Praline Sweet Potato Pound Cake, Ancho Turkey and Mustard Greens Enchiladas, and Vegan Curry Jumpin John are irresistible and showcase the wide range of flavors and styles featured in the book. Of course, every recipe in this book is a must-try, and I’m confident that readers will find their favorites among the delicious and innovative dishes included.

Clarkson Potter

What do you want your readers to take away from your cookbook?

This cookbook inspires readers to discover joy in the kitchen and every aspect of their lives. Food can bring people together, evoke feelings of happiness and warmth, and create memories that last a lifetime. Through this book, I want to create a movement encouraging people to seek joy in their personal lives, cherish simple pleasures, and celebrate life’s many blessings. Whether you’re cooking for a family dinner or gathering with friends, I hope the delicious recipes in this book will make you smile and help you savor every moment.

What’s next for you?

Honestly, this book has taught me to live in the moment and experience each moment fully, so my current mission is to be on the “Everyday Grand” train and get this book into as many hands and homes as humanly possible.