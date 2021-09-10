Can’t Make It To The U.S. Open? Here’s How To Make The Official Tournament Cocktail At Home

Grey Goose

Cocktails can be a hit or a miss. If you go heavy-handed with the alcohol, it becomes a task to drink. Go too light, it can taste like nothing. If you do it just right, though, you get something like the Honey Deuce. It’s a concoction brought together by Grey Goose vodka and fruity flavors, including lemonade, raspberry liqueur and honeydew melon balls for garnish. It’s a fun drink that has been embraced and consumed by hundreds if not thousands of U.S. Open fans over the years, as it’s been the event’s official cocktail since 2007.

This year, Grey Goose celebrated its 15th anniversary as the tournament’s go-to cocktail, inviting ESSENCE to its suite in Arthur Ashe Stadium to try the drink and enjoy the quarterfinals. It’s delicious and refreshing, so much so it’s easy to forget there’s alcohol in it (be careful!). It’s definitely a cocktail that we want to enjoy outside of the stadium and think you should, too. Luckily, the Honey Deuce Cocktail Kit is available now to make the popular drink at home and can be found at DrinkGreyGoose.com. It comes with everything you need, from Chambord raspberry liqueur to the melon balls and even a commemorative anniversary cup. One-hour delivery of the kit is currently available in NYC, Chicago, and Miami. But if you can’t wait, feel free to hit the store and get these ingredients and please, do try this at home:

Honey Deuce

Ingredients:

1.25 OZ. GREY GOOSE® vodka

3.0 OZ. Fresh Lemonade

0.5 Oz. Raspberry Liqueur

Garnish: Frozen Honeydew Melon Ball Skewer

Directions: Chill Collins Glass by placing in refrigerator/ freezer or by filling with ice water for 5 minutes. Remove Collins Glass from refrigerator/freezer, and fill with ice. Measure and add vodka to Collins Glass. Top with measured amount of fresh lemonade. Measure and add raspberry liqueur. Garnish with skewer of 1 or multiple frozen honeydew melon balls (note: place honeydew melon in freezer beforehand, then, to create melon balls, use melon baller). Cheers!