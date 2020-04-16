At a time where everyone is trying to limit their number of grocery store runs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we could all benefit from easy recipes using simple ingredients we already have in the pantry. That’s why we’re grateful Chef Gabrielle McBay came through with her new digital cookbook You Have Food At Home.

How many times have you wanted to try your hand at an unfamiliar recipe, only to be confused by its intimidating ingredients (aka, what the heck is mirin?) Just as its title suggests, Chef McBay’s recipes come with an unintimidating approach. Having cooked for celebrities like Drake and appearing on Food Network, it’s safe to say she comes with an array of experience. But like all of us, she’d had to get crafty while being stuck in the house.

Chef McBay says her new digital recipes were, “designed to minimize the amount of ingredients, number of steps involved and the time we spend in the kitchen so that we can focus on what’s really important: Netflix. Or our families, or a creative project that fuels us.”

Her simple and mouth-watering recipes, like the sheet pan barbecue chicken nachos, stand up against the best takeout you can find in your city.

Cooking for little ones with picky tastebuds? Say no more. McBay’s milk custard french toast coated with Fruity Pebbles is a dish no kid can resist.

Like any skilled chef, McBay understands that we eat with our eyes first. That’s why she paired her new digital cookbook with a visual album, offering glossy photos of her creations. Impressively this new project was created in just 10 days. In a recent post thanking her subscribers, McBay says the You Have Food At Home cookbook has exceeded its anticipated number of downloads. Talk about winning!

Download You Have Food At Home here.