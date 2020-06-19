6 Recipes Your Dad Will Enjoy This Father’s Day

What’s the number one way to a man’s heart? Through his stomach, of course.
There’s no better way to show Dad how much you appreciate him this Father’s Day than serving up a home-cooked feast, for him and the whole family.
And while burgers, ribs and hot dogs sound great, go the extra mile this year by skipping the grill and putting some extra love into your dish. Whether you’re looking for updated takes on classic comfort foods or healthy options to keep dad on the right track, the options are endless.
Still not sure where to start? Celebrate the number one man in your life with these delicious recipes to help inspire your Father’s Day menu. He deserves it.
01
Vanilla Bean Brioche French Toast
Ingredients: 1/2 cup butter, melted; 1 cup brown sugar, packed; 2 Tablespoons organic maple syrup; 7-8 slices French Brioche Bread, 1-inch thick; 5 large eggs; 1 1/2 cups heavy cream; 2 teaspoons Grand Marnier; 1 vanilla bean or 2 teaspoons vanilla bean extract. Instructions: In a shallow pan or add the eggs, heavy cream, vanilla bean, cinnamon, grand marnier, brown sugar and salt. Whisk until well combined. Dip each side of the bread in the egg mixture. Melt a little butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook the French toast until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes on each side. Serve the French toast warm with maple syrup, powdered sugar, and berries, if desired as pictured. (Recipe courtesy of Chef Danie)
02
Blue Cheese Stuffed Fig Burgers
Ingredients: 2 tablespoons olive oil; 1 medium sweet onion, sliced; 2 tablespoons fig preserves; 2 lbs. ground chuck; 1 tsp. Salt; 1/4 tsp. Pepper; 1/2 tsp. garlic powder; 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce; 4 ounces Salemville Blue Cheese; 4 hamburger buns; lettuce leaves; 1 tomato, sliced Instructions: In a large skillet, heat olive oil and sliced onions. Cook onions 25-30 minutes or until onions are soft and caramelized. Add fig preserves and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. In a large bowl, add ground beef, salt, pepper, garlic powder and Worcestershire sauce. Mix until evenly combined. Divide the meat into 8 equal portions. Using your fingertips, press the portions of meat into 1/4-inch patties. In a small bowl, combine blue cheese and 1 tablespoon of the fig onion mixture. Divide mixture into 4 equal portions. Place a portion of the blue cheese mixture onto half of the patties, save the rest for topping. Add one of the remaining patties to the top of the patties with blue cheese, and pinch to seal. Place the burgers on a prepared grill and cook for 7 minutes each side. Remove patties and let rest for 5 minutes. Place lettuce and tomato on bottom of each bun. Add patty and top with remaining fig onion jam.
03
Chicken Cordon Bleu Roll Up Bake
Ingredients: 4 half chicken breasts, boneless & skinless; 16 pieces ham; 4 slices Asiago cheese; 1 c. shredded Swiss cheese. For Alfredo Sauce: 1 tbsp. Rosemary Garlic seasoning; 2 cups heavy cream; 8 ounces cream cheese; 1 tbsp. fresh parsley; 1 tsp. garlic paste. Instructions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Put chicken breasts in a plastic bag, or cover with plastic wrap, and use a meat mallet to flatten the breasts and even it out. Do this one at a time. Layer each piece of chicken breast with 4 slices of ham, and one slice of cheese. Roll it up. Set aside. In a blender combine alfredo ingredients and blend until smooth, only about 30 seconds. Taste, add salt and pepper as needed. Scoop some out and cover the bottom of a 9x9 or larger baking dish. Set chicken in a baking dish, and pour the rest of the sauce over the top, and spread it so it evenly covers the chicken. Bake for 50-60 minutes until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F. (Recipe Courtesy Of EAZY PEAZY MEALZ)
04
Baked Avocado With Prosciutto and Egg
Ingredients: 2 large/jumbo avocados; Thinly sliced prosciutto; 4 eggs; 4oz goat cheese crumble; Salt/pepper. Instructions: Preheat oven to 150F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Half the avocados and remove the pits. Add a little prosciutto. Sprinkle with Goat Cheese. Add egg. Top with more goat cheese, salt and pepper. Bake for 15 minutes or until egg has reached desired consistency. (Recipe courtesy of Momma Told Me)
05
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers
Ingredients: 12 jalapeño peppers; 4 ounces cream cheese; 1 c. Cheddar cheese, shredded; 1/2 c. Parmesan cheese, grated; 1 pkg. Bacon; 2 tablespoons shallots, diced; 1 tbsp. garlic, minced. Instructions: Start with a dozen jalapeño and cut them in half lengthwise. Remove or leave in the seeds depending on much heat you like. Mix the cheeses, shallots and garlic together in a small bowl. Stuff the cheese mixture into the pepper. Cut a package of bacon in half then wrap the jalapeño halves in the bacon and secure with toothpicks. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Put the peppers on a cookie sheet and place in the oven for 25 minutes or until the bacon is cooked and the cheese is melted. (Recipe courtesy of Nancy Olson, Finalist in the 2015 Black Creek® “Everything's Better with Cheddar” recipe contest)
06
Marinara Goat Cheese Penne Pasta
Ingredients: 1 pound penne; 1 jar marinara sauce, 24 ounces; 4 ounces Montchevre Goat Cheese log; Parsley and Montchevre Goat Cheese Crumbles for garnish, if desired. Instructions: Cook penne according to package directions. Warm marinara sauce in a large pot (I used a Dutch Oven) until hot, remove from heat. Cut Montchevre Goat Cheese into slices and stir into sauce. Add cooked, drained pasta and stir to combine. Garnish with chopped parsley and Montchevre Goat Cheese Crumbles. (Recipe courtesy of Mindy's Cooking Obsession)