“I always tell people anything you get, you’re gonna love, just taste it.”

Love is definitely the running theme you’ll find at 11 Houz Authentic Jamaican Restaurant in Park City, Utah. As both family and co-owners, husband and wife team Sheron and Erroll Grant, along with their daughters Nyesha Mekadayzz Hamill and Sunny Marz, know how to put their heart and soul into guests’ dining experience. With every bite diners take of mouth-watering dishes like Red Snapper Fish and Jerk Butter Lobster, they can literally taste the love – love of food, love of Jamaica, and of course, love of family.

Watch the video to hear this spice crew chat with ESSENCE about learning the restaurant business, customer’s favorite dishes, and why they feel that if you can work well with family, you can work well with anyone.

