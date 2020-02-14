It’s awards season! Glitzy dinners, glamorous soirees, and upscale bashes are in full swing. Right at the center of it all is the delicious magic of one of Tinseltown’s most sought-after chefs, Kai Chase.

A CULINARY STAR

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Chase has been in the food industry for more than 21 years. These days she’s the personal chef for Kevin Hart, but her impressive credits include master-level courses at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu culinary academy and working with famed superchef Wolfgang Puck.

“My approach to cooking involves getting every detail in order,” Chase says of catering for the rich and famous. “Celebrities have very discerning tastes. Last-minute requests are usually the norm. Finding ingredients that are somewhat impossible to locate on short notice is extremely challenging, but you make it work.”

Chase caters a VIP fundraiser for President Barack Obama in 2007.

It pleases me when I see guests conversing, noshing, happy and satisfied. I savor all the flavors of life.” —KAI CHASE, PRIVATE CHEF

GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Anyone can call herself a private chef to the stars. What separates the wannabes from the icons is a powerful client list and an ability to solve problems with ingenuity, grit, and creativity. That’s what makes Chase a leader of the pack. She’s worked with Steve Harvey, Macy Gray, Mary J. Blige, and Michael Jackson. “MJB was hosting a Christmas Eve dinner party in New York City in 2010 and wanted real white-truffle mac and cheese on the menu,” Chase recalls.

“A blizzard was brewing as the cab driver and I were on our way to purchase $2,500 worth of white truffles for what was going to be the best damn, most decadent mac and cheese ever.” Of course, Chase delivered. “If cooking is what you love, do it with great vigor, pride, and excellence,” she says. “It pleases me when I see guests conversing, noshing, happy and satisfied. ‘I savor all the flavors of life’— that’s my motto!”

GUEST REQUESTS

Throw a dinner party like a professional chef with these three trusted tips from Chase

Plant-Based Pizza: creamy hummus, marinated mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes.

1. Be considerate. Have vegan hors d’oeuvres for non-meat eaters.

2. Stay seasonal. There is great produce out there. Work with beautiful colors and textures on the plate, and be creative.

3. Strive for excellence. If you want to see smiling faces once the food experience begins, it’s critical to plan, prepare and execute.