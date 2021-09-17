Let’s Toast: Recreate The Emirates Fine Dining Experience With These Premium Whiskeys

Woodford Reserve

For the gals who love their drinks dark, let’s talk whiskey!

While my husband has always been a whiskey lover, I’ve often shied away from the drink, thinking the distinct, bold flavors would be too much for me (my old motto was if it smells strong, it’s not for me). But I had the opportunity to give my palate some variety with help from Emirates. ESSENCE was invited to the luxurious Emirates Suite in Arthur Ashe Stadium during the U.S. Open to taste the top-tier whiskeys offered during its flights in the coveted business and first-class sections. Here’s how we would grade their flavors.

The Dalmore King Alexander III

This very premium whiskey brings together a combination of flavors matured in six different casks, including a Matusalem Oloroso sherry cask, Cabernet Sauvignon wine barrel, port pipes, Madeira barrels, Marsala casks and the standard ex-bourn casks. If you ask my husband, the end result was a smokey, woody whiskey, but I got more of a spicy meets fruity taste, which makes sense since the flavor profile includes vanilla, citrus, notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and more. It’s a distinct, rich flavor that’s velvety smooth. It stands alone perfectly. The Dalmore is great to pick up for a special occasion if you can’t get into the exclusive business and first-class cabins of an Emirates flight. It has a special occasion price for sure with a 750 ML bottle averaging more than $250 online.

Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve

The top-selling premium bourbon in the world, the Woodford Reserve is much more affordable in comparison to the Dalmore, but that doesn’t mean you sacrifice flavor. On its own, it’s a blend of oak and sweet notes (I got vanilla from it). I fell in love with it though as a base to the Emirates cocktail, the US Open Overhead Smash. It was blended with ginger ale, simple syrup, bitters and mint leaves for an absolutely delicious drink that wasn’t too sweet, nor overpowered by the the bourbon. The Overhead Smash was offered for a limited time on flights to and from the U.S. in business and first class.

Jack Daniels

Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

Jack Daniel’s is the top-selling whiskey in the U.S., so it’s high in demand and fits in perfectly on an Emirates flight. It’s beloved for its toasty oak flavors and for being mellowed by sugar maple charcoal. It tastes great mixed with the likes of ginger ale, and a whole host of juices and more.

All three of these whiskeys add to the ultra exclusive experience found while flying Emirates Airlines. But if you don’t have a flight booked to hit the friendly skies presently, you can still treat yourself and have one of these best-selling, lauded whiskeys wherever you are. They taste fantastic, whether you’re at home or 40,000 feet high.