Bottoms Up! Celebrate National Tequila Day With These 10 Unique Cocktails

As we reach our virtual happy hour-limit after months in self quarantine, many people are looking for safe ways to enjoy the summer weather and socialize with friends and family outdoors (if your state allows you to do so). What better way to do that then over your favorite cocktail?

And it’s no secret that people love tequila—in fact, in 2019 alone, 20.1 million 9-liter cases were sold — so why not pick that as your cocktail of choice to celebrate National Tequila Day! Whether celebrating at home with just a few friends or virtually with the crew, these delicious cocktail recipes, will be sure to impress any tequila enthusiast!