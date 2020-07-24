Bottoms Up! Celebrate National Tequila Day With These 10 Unique Cocktails

As we reach our virtual happy hour-limit after months in self quarantine, many people are looking for safe ways to enjoy the summer weather and socialize with friends and family outdoors (if your state allows you to do so). What better way to do that then over your favorite cocktail?
And it’s no secret that people love tequila—in fact, in 2019 alone, 20.1 million 9-liter cases were sold — so why not pick that as your cocktail of choice to celebrate National Tequila Day! Whether celebrating at home with just a few friends or virtually with the crew, these delicious cocktail recipes, will be sure to impress any tequila enthusiast!
AVOrita
Ingredients: 2-ounces Patrón Reposado Tequila; 1 Lime; 1-ounce Homemade Avocado Cordial; Smoked with hickory wood. Instructions: In a cocktail shaker, muddle avocado, cilantro and lime juice until avocado is thoroughly mashed. Add tequila, Cointreau, agave nectar and ice, and shake until well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Salt rim and garnish. (by barman Geoffrey Liebert)
Party Can Triple Spice Margarita
The Party Can makes this popular cocktail easy to transport and safe to share for any occasion. The resealable can helps to limit contact between bartender and sipper making it easy to have a spirited indulgence with friends sheltering-in-place together or hosting a socially distant picnic in the park. Made with 100% blue weber agave tequila, premium orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and a triple spice mix of real ginger, cinnamon and chili pepper, the Party Can removes the hassle of traveling to multiple stores to purchase all the ingredients for your margarita.
Paloma Spritz
Ingredients: 1.5 oz. Partida Anejo; .5 oz. Aperol; 1 oz. Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice; .5 oz. fresh lime juice; .5 oz. agave nectar; 1.5 oz. grapefruit soda. Instructions: Combine all ingredients and shake. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with fresh lime and a ruby red grapefruit wedge.
Pink Sky
Ingredients: 2 oz. Camarena Silver; .5 oz. Liber & CO. Texas Grapefruit Shrub; .5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice; Heavy Bar Spoon of Strawberry Puree; Top with Ginger Beer Instructions: Add ingredients (except ginger beer) into a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously to lightly muddle strawberries into the mixture. Strain into a collins glass filled with fresh ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a slice of strawberry and mint.
El Diablo
Ingredients: .75 oz. Chamucos Blanco; .5 oz. crème de cassis; .5 oz. fresh lime juice; 3 oz. ginger beer. Garnish: lime wedge and fresh blackberry or candied ginger. Instructions: Combine all ingredients, except ginger beer, and shake. Fine-strain into an ice-filled Collins glass, top with ginger beer and garnish.
Onda Sparkling Tequila
Inspired by '90s surf style and the summer state of mind, Onda's line of premium canned sparkling tequila, available at launch, will be your go-to drink this season. Onda's line of premium canned sparkling tequila, crafted with blanco tequila from Jalisco, Mexico and includes real fruit juice. The beverage comes in two flavors – grapefruit and lime – and has 5% ABV,100 calories, and zero sugars and carbs.
Dano’s Spritzer
Ingredients: 2oz Danos Blanco Tequila; 4 oz Club Soda; 0.25 oz Lime Juice; Slice of cucumber and sprig of mint. Instructions: Stir with ice in a highball glass. Garnish with cucumber and mint.
El Jardin
Ingredients: 1 ½ oz Blanco Tequila; 1 oz Hella Habanero Margarita; 4 basil leaves; 5 dashes Hella Smoked Chili Bitters; Grapefruit Soda (we love Alta Palla); Basil Salt, for glass rim. Instructions: Wet the edge of a highball glass with your finger and a bit of Hella Habanero Margarita Mix. Dip into a plate of basil salt. Add 3 of the basil leaves to the bottom of a shaker and muddle gently. Fill your shaker with ice and add Tequila, Hella Habanero Margarita Mix and Hella Smoked Chili Bitters. Shake vigorously until the outside of the shaker is frosted. Double-strain your cocktail over your basil salt-rimmed highball glass filled with fresh ice. Top with your choice of grapefruit soda and stir gently. Garnish with a basil leaf boat.
Tres Agaves Highball
Ingredients: 2 ounces Tres Agaves Organic Blanco Tequila; 1/2-ounce Cheeky lime juice; 4 ounces club soda Instructions: Splash of Agave Nectar for taste. Salt for rim.
Bandero’s Cup
Ingredients: 1 lime sliced into 6 wedges; 1/2 oz of Agave Syrup (2:1 blend of Agave nectar and purified water); 3 half- inch slices of cucumber; 2 oz of Bandero Tequila. Instructions: Combine lime wedges, and agave syrup in a shaking tin and muddle until well mixed (15 seconds). Add cucumbers and lightly muddle some more. Add Bandero tequila and fill tin with ice. Shake for 10 seconds at a moderate strength and toss contents of the tin into a rocks glass to serve. Alternatively, shake harder and then add 2 oz of soda water before straining into a highball with fresh ice. Garnish with a cucumber wheel, add a pinch of smoked salt and serve.