Cheers! Celebrate National Wine Day With These Top Selections

This year, National Wine Day is extra special. Not only does fall on May 25th coinciding with another beloved holiday: Memorial Day, but since we’re all in quarantine — it gives us a reason to break out that old bottle of wine we’ve been saving for a special occasion. Because what’s more special then living through (and surviving a global pandemic?).
And wine isn’t just for sipping either — use it today to marinate, cook with or even infuse your fruit with as an extra treat. After all, we’re all off from work today (though since when do we need an actual holiday as an excuse to drink?).
From crisp rose to rich reds consider this your National Wine Day guide to some of the best wines on the market. Cheers!
01
Apothic Sparkling Red
Sparkling red wines have not always been embraced by the winos, but have seen a recent surge in popularity. Mostly due to one brand: Apothic Sparkling Red. This is a refreshing sparkling wine with a dark side — notes of bright, fresh red fruit, plush mouthfeel, and a crisp finish. Wine lovers will rejoice.
02
Meiomi Rosé
Delightfully dry with vibrant acidity, Meiomi Rosé opens to delicate aromas of strawberry, rose petal, and citrus. The palate offers mouthwatering flavors of juicy strawberry, watermelon, hay, and grapefruit rind with a cool minerality on the finish.
03
Bev Wines
Bev is a canned wine offering 3 refreshing blends, including California Rosé: a crisp, dry, slightly carbonated, proprietary blend offering bright aromatics of strawberry, raspberry, white peach and watermelon; Sauvignon Blanc: offering aromatics of crisp green apple, white nectarine and a light, fresh, citrus finish and; Pinot Grigio: featuring light and refreshing notes of elderflower, pear, and a zesty grapefruit finish. What's more - Bev blends are made specifically for a can, and every serving of Bev has 11.9% ABV, 0g of sugar, and only 3g of carbs.
04
Round Barn Winery Raspberry Lemonade
Round Barn Winery’s newest addition, Raspberry Lemonade, was inspired by versions sold by the glass or growler at the winery. It's made with wine produced by grapes from the winery’s vineyards and natural fruit concentrates – so there’s no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or artificial flavors. So you can sip without feeling guilty.
05
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc is a fresh juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Its pale yellow color is complemented by notes of passion fruit and guava, in addition to intense citrus notes of grapefruit, lemon, and a zesty concentration. It is perfect for all occasions and particularly delicious with fresh seafood and vegetables.
06
Cakebread Cellars Dancing Bear Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon
Founded in 1973 by Bruce and Dolores Cakebread, is one of Napa Valley’s most historic wineries — so you should definitely add it to your must-try wine list. Cakebread is a 40+ year veteran of Napa Valley offers a handful of whites, reds and fruit wines, which were all built in the prestigious Cakebread Cellars from scratch in 1973.
07
Sterling Vineyards Blanc de Blancs
Internationally known, Sterling Vineyards is one of the most visited wineries in Napa Valley — and thankfully, you can order it online to bring it right into your home. The wines show the depth, strength and expressive quality of California’s most famous wine region. Fruit for Sterling wines is grown throughout Napa Valley, from the cool southern Carneros region next to San Pablo Bay to the rugged northernmost bench-lands and reaches near our Calistoga homeplace.
08
Beach Juice
This NY based canned rosé is perfect for any outdoor adventure whether a trip to the beach, pool, or rooftop party this summer and beyond! Additionally, since times are so strange, it’s the perfect opportunity for consumers to consider shifting to single-serve beverages / wine like Beach Juice.
09
14 Hands Unicorn Rosé Bubbles
For those looking for something new to sip during their next happy hour, 14 Hands just launched a one-of-a-kind wine, Unicorn Rosé Bubbles, available now in cans at national retailers, convenience stores and by delivery. Offering elegant scents of cranberry, pomegranate and Bing cherry, this unique pink drink features delicate red fruit flavors joined by a pleasant effervescence and a juicy crispness that lead to a refreshing finish.
10
Mionetto Prestige Rosé Extra Dry
This deeply luscious sparkling rosè is the result of soft pressing of red grapes, and is perfect for social distancing picnics. The wine offers a peach blossom luminosity, accompanied by a fine, lively perlage. This wine is known for its intense fragrances, like holding an edible bouquet of violets, raspberries, strawberries, and wildflowers.
11
Argaux Rosé
Argaux Rosé selection of wines will teleport you to that beach you were supposed to be bathing on this Memorial Day. Argaux has sourced 12 roses from the founder/sommelier's go-to summer destinations near and far just in time for the holiday weekend. So grab your sunhat, shades, and suit! Don’t let quarantine rain on your summer plans. Rose to the rescue!
12
JUSTIN Wines Cabernet Sauvignon
Founded in 1981, JUSTIN Vineyards is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties. Widely recognized for their iconic ISOSCELES Bordeaux blend, JUSTIN is also known for their Cabernet Sauvignon. JUSTIN wines are available through discerning fine wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the Winery via JUSTIN’s Tasting Room, online store or to members of the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club.