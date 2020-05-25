Cheers! Celebrate National Wine Day With These Top Selections

This year, National Wine Day is extra special. Not only does fall on May 25th coinciding with another beloved holiday: Memorial Day, but since we’re all in quarantine — it gives us a reason to break out that old bottle of wine we’ve been saving for a special occasion. Because what’s more special then living through (and surviving a global pandemic?).

And wine isn’t just for sipping either — use it today to marinate, cook with or even infuse your fruit with as an extra treat. After all, we’re all off from work today (though since when do we need an actual holiday as an excuse to drink?).

From crisp rose to rich reds consider this your National Wine Day guide to some of the best wines on the market. Cheers!

