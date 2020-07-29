Listen – if there’s one dish that can make everything right in the world with one simple bite, its a well-made chicken wing. Whether you like it fried, baked or grilled, there’s something about the decadence and versatility of a chicken wing that’s too delicious to be denied.
In honor of National Chicken Wing Day (a food holiday that deserves the highest celebration,) we’ve rounded up the most finger-licking chicken wing recipes developed by Black chefs and food bloggers. Don’t let the day pass without firing up the grill, oven or deep fryer and giving one of these bomb recipes a go.
Thank us later!
01
Sweet And Spicy Garlic Ginger Chicken Wings
Not only is Chef Resha garlic ginger sauce to die for, but her baking powder mixture also guarantees your wings will turn out as crispy as can be. See the full recipe here.
02
Smoked Buffalo Wings
Thank Kardea Brown, host of the Food Network show Delicious Miss Brown, for these incredibly saucy and flavorful smoke buffalo wings using the classic Frank's Red Hot Sauce. Get the recipe here.
03
Grilled Lemon Pepper Wings
Fire up the grill and treat yourself to The Kitchenista's mouthwatering grilled lemon pepper wings. First, these babies go for a swim in a buttermilk brine, then dried and tossed with her special blend of seasonings that you probably already have in the pantry. Get the recipe here.
04
Jamaican Jerk Wings
You will not regret the time spent making these flavor-drenched Jamaican jerk wings created by chef and cookbook author Chris De La Rosa, who runs the popular food blog Caribbean Pot. The homemade jerk marinade contains classic Caribbean flavors like allspice, thyme and scotch bonnet pepper. Whether grilled or baked, these jerk wings are bound to be addicting. Get the recipe here.
05
Tequila Tipsy Wings
Chef Jernard Wells' tequila tipsy wings will have you licking your fingers like you've got zero home training. After a quick brine in his original tequila-based marinade, the wings hit the grill and developed flavor all the way to the bone. Get the recipe here.
06
Pomegranate Honey Wings
Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes put a tropical spin on her wing recipe with a pomegranate honey sauce that is to die for. The sour notes from the pomegranate combined with the sweetness of honey make for a sticky rich sauce that is, what Adams calls, "ridiculously delicious." Get the recipe here.