Listen – if there’s one dish that can make everything right in the world with one simple bite, its a well-made chicken wing. Whether you like it fried, baked or grilled, there’s something about the decadence and versatility of a chicken wing that’s too delicious to be denied.

In honor of National Chicken Wing Day (a food holiday that deserves the highest celebration,) we’ve rounded up the most finger-licking chicken wing recipes developed by Black chefs and food bloggers. Don’t let the day pass without firing up the grill, oven or deep fryer and giving one of these bomb recipes a go.

Thank us later!