They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but between hitting snooze a few times, getting kids ready for school and transportation delays, many of us end up skipping breakfast more times than we’d care to admit. And when we do grab something, it’s probably a meal our waists will hate us for later.
We get it — the struggle is real, but it doesn’t have to be. Taking a few minutes on a Sunday night or at the beginning of your week to prep a couple of delicious breakfast options can make your life so much easier, and help get your morning off to a much better start. From overnight oats filled with nostalgia to dishes so hearty you could eat it twice, we’ve rounded up a few quick and healthy breakfast dishes that you can prep ahead of time so all you have to do is grab and go.
01
Berry Beet Acai Breakfast Bowl
This blast of berry goodness is more of a smoothie in a bowl, and definitely as good as it looks. via Gourmande in the Kitchen
Photo Credit: Gourmande in the Kitchen
02
PB&J Overnight Oats
The PB&J twist on this simple overnight oats recipe will have you feeling like a kid again. via Delish
Photo Credit: Parker Feierbach
03
Breakfast Taco Scramble
This hearty dish is so good that you can meal prep it for breakfast or lunch. Either way is a win for your waistline. via Skinny Taste
Photo Credit: Skinny Taste
04
Vegan Chickpea Omelet
Not into eggs? This vegan chickpea omelet is the perfect substitute and still filled with all the yummy goodness you love. via Fork and Beans
Photo Credit: Fork and Beans
05
Egg Muffins
The best part about these egg muffins is that you can make a big batch in 10 minutes or less. via Delish