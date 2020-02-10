Getty Images

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but between hitting snooze a few times, getting kids ready for school and transportation delays, many of us end up skipping breakfast more times than we’d care to admit. And when we do grab something, it’s probably a meal our waists will hate us for later.

We get it — the struggle is real, but it doesn’t have to be. Taking a few minutes on a Sunday night or at the beginning of your week to prep a couple of delicious breakfast options can make your life so much easier, and help get your morning off to a much better start. From overnight oats filled with nostalgia to dishes so hearty you could eat it twice, we’ve rounded up a few quick and healthy breakfast dishes that you can prep ahead of time so all you have to do is grab and go.