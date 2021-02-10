Use This App To Support Black Owned Restaurants Near You On Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and for those still looking to make plans, it’s only right to treat that special person in your life to a romantic dinner at a Black owned restaurant — for the culture. Whether you want to delight your taste buds with seafood, sumptuous flavors from across the African diaspora, American fare or opt for southern inspired tasty treats, users have thousands of Black-owned restaurants across the U.S. to choose from, using EatOkra and it’s built in delivery feature making it easy to enjoy a romantic night in.
Anthony and Janique Edwards, Founders of EatOkra share some of their top choices below for Black owned restaurants to support across the country this month, but don’t get it twisted — there’s so many more options to choose from using the app. Not only can the app help couples find delicious food to share, it’s a great way to show much-needed support to Black restaurants during this difficult time.
01
New York City: Le Succulent
Le Succulent embodies the combination of homegrown African cuisine and French gastronomy. To make a reservation: https://lesucculent.com/
291 5th Ave, Park Slope,
Brooklyn, NY
02
New York City: The Quarter
The Quarter serves up exceptional American dishes with an International flare. To make a reservation: http://www.quarterbk.com
87 Lafayette
Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
03
Atlanta: The Boiler Seafood Atlanta
The Boiler serves up cajun style seafood and crab boil. To make a reservation: https://www.theboileratlanta.com/
2425 Piedmont Rd NE,
Atlanta, GA 30324
04
Washington DC: FishScale
FishScale prepares delicious burgers sourced from sustainable wild fish. To make a reservation: https://www.wearefishscale.com/
637 Florida Ave NW,
Washington, DC 20001
05
Washington DC: Bukom Cafe
Bukom Cafe is a West African restaurant & bar with a vibrant ambiance of Afrobeats and live Reggae music. To make a reservation: https://www.bukomcafe.com/
2442 18th Street NW,
Washington, DC 20009
06
Los Angeles: Harold & Belle’s
This 3rd generation family owned restaurant in LA has been serving up the best of New Orleans creole & cajun cuisine for over 50 years.To make a reservation: https://haroldandbelles.com/
2920 W Jefferson Blvd,
Los Angeles, CA 90018
07
Houston: Blue Nile
Blue Nile is a family owned Ethiopian restaurant and has been open since 1994. To make a reservation: https://bluenilerestaurant.com/
3030 Audley St,
Houston, TX 77098