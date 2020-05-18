5 Black Chefs To Follow On Instagram For Easy DIY Meals
By Kimberly Wilson ·

What’s a chef to do when they’re stuck at home in quarantine? 

Give us a glimpse of what they’re cooking, of course!

Peeking into someone else’s home kitchen is the best culinary escape while many of us wait until the day we can sit down in a restaurant and have someone cook our food for us. Thankfully, a few culinary heroes — whether school or self-taught — have opened up their kitchens to give us a glimpse of what they’re cooking— with guidance for the rest of us who are culinary impaired.

From step-by-step tutorials and recipes to “mommy and me” virtual cooking classes, here are a few of our favorite Instagram chefs to follow for quarantine inspired meals.

@JustAddHotSauce_

Haven’t had Indian food in forever and was craving Butter Chicken! This dish is chicken thighs covered in a gravy of warm spices from the garam masala like cinnamon, cardamom & cloves and super rich in flavor. recipe below! #quarantinecooking ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Ingredients⁣ Chicken Marinade:⁣ •1lb boneless & skinless chicken thighs, cut into pieces ⁣ •1 cup greek yogurt ⁣ •1 lemon, juiced ⁣ •3 garlic cloves, finely minced (or garlic paste in the jar – in the refrigerator aisle)⁣ •1 big knob of fresh ginger, finely minced (or ginger paste in the jar – in the refrigerator aisle)⁣ •2 tablespoons, turmeric (@amazon or your local grocery store)⁣ •2 tablespoons, garam masala (@amazon or your local grocery store)⁣ •1 tablespoon any red chili powder (chili powder, cayenne pepper, paprika – anything that gives a spice)⁣ •salt for seasoning (about 1-2 teaspoons)⁣ Gravy: ⁣ •2 tomatoes, chopped ⁣ •1/2 red onion, chopped⁣ •1/2 cup heavy cream ⁣ •2 teaspoons garam masala ⁣ •1 teaspoon red chili powder⁣ •1 knob of ginger, finely minced (or ginger paste in a jar)⁣ •3 garlic cloves, minced (or garlic paste in a gar)⁣ •3 tablespoons unsalted butter⁣ •1 cup water ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ How to: ⁣ •In a bowl, combine the chicken, yogurt, lemon, garlic, ginger, turmeric, garam masala chili & chili powder with salt. Massage well & let marinade for 3 hours ⁣ •In a large pan, add 1 tablespoon of butter & brown the chicken for 3-5 minutes but don’t let fully cook. Remove chicken but not the sauce. ⁣ •Add 1 more tablespoon of butter. Add red onions, chopped tomatoes, ginger & garlic. Let sauce for 4 minutes. ⁣ •Add garam masala, red chili powder & water. Bring to a simmer for 10 minutes. ⁣ •Add the chicken back in & the heavy cream. Store to combine & let simmer for 30 minutes. ⁣ •Serve with rice, garnish with fresh cilantro, yogurt & a big piece of buttered naan!

Her name may advise you to “just add hot sauce,” but with meals this good, you probably won’t need to. Not only does Alex provide step by step tutorials of her recipes on her page, but she’s also held several virtual cooking classes to help guide the culinary impaired, including her recent “Mommy & Me” class for Mother’s Day. Her recipes include cacio e pepe, butter chicken and short rib in roasted garlic tomato sauce with homemade pappardelle.

@CookinWithJai

. . I Had To 💕👩🏽‍🍳 Snooks & Mommy In The Kitchen Mothers Day Edition. She Wanted To Make Flamin Hot Cheetos Shrimp, Crab Legs, & Mozzarella Sticks. This Is A Simple & Easy Recipe. The Kids Can Cook With You As Well. . .Grocery List / Ingredients Shrimp Crab Legs Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Hot Cheetos (Crushed / Blended) Flour Egg Mix With Water & Milk Old Bay Onion Powered Ms Dash . . . We Cooked Ours In A Fryer. But You Can Cooked Them In Oil Over The Stove As Well. If Your Kid Don’t Like Spicy You Can Use Another Chip. Also We Use Queso Cheese To Dip Them In. The Crazy Part Is They Tasted Really Good. Y’all Gotta Try It. . Happy Mother’s Day To All 💕

Have you ever gotten annoyed because someone cooked food that looked that good? That’s how you’ll feel after following Jai Nice — but then you’ll quickly want to recreate them for yourself! Her recipes include rasta pasta, philly cheesesteak eggs and Flamin Hot Cheetos shrimp, crab Legs and mozzarella sticks.

@ButterBeReady

Quin is not only a food blogger, but a photographer. So following her will delight more than your food palate! Her recipes include philly cheesesteaks, vegan mac with a cheesy cashew cream sauce and creamy spinach artichoke chicken, so there’s something for every type of foodie.

@ChefResha

spiced-apple buttermilk biscuits with brown sugar glaze 🍏 another adaptation of my “flaky buttery buttermilk biscuits” (search those exact words on carnaldish.com). i give you the recipe for these in my stories, so pls watch if u wanna know how they’re made. they’re just…an insanely yummy brunch or breakfast treat, giving you apple pie flavors with none of the stress. i think next time i’ll add another half cup of apples (personal preference). came out bomb. that glaze perfectly balances the biscuits which despite having apples in it, is still fluffy and the right kinda moist. yes! i’ll make this a highlight! (but watch someone ask me to do that cuz nobody ever reads the caption 😩🥴) #applebiscuits #spicedapplebuttermilkbiscuits #applepiebiscuits #buttermilkbiscuits #biscuits #brownsugarapplebiscuits #carnaldish #quarantinecooking #quarantinebaking #bakingrecipes #brunch #breakfast

This food-obsessed recipe developer, Youtuber, personal chef, and home-cook is guaranteed to help take your cooking game to the next level. Not to mention, the best part about her page: you get to also step into her home life — from bomb home decor inspiration to her amazing weight loss transformation. Chef Resha’s recipes include fried chicken sandwiches, miso garlic butter noodles with Mushrooms, Leeks, and Italian Turkey Sausage and spiced-apple buttermilk biscuits with brown sugar glaze.

@stovetopkisses

Danni is a self-taught cook and author of three cookbooks — so in other words, she’s not new to this, she’s true to this. With mouth-watering recipes such as pasta with bacon, spinach & parmesan sauce, stuffed meatballs and spaghetti and peach cobbler, we’re in awe of her 100+ pound weight loss transformation! She is not only culinary goals, but life goals as well.
