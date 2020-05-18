5 Black Chefs To Follow On Instagram For Easy DIY Meals

What’s a chef to do when they’re stuck at home in quarantine?

Give us a glimpse of what they’re cooking, of course!

Peeking into someone else’s home kitchen is the best culinary escape while many of us wait until the day we can sit down in a restaurant and have someone cook our food for us. Thankfully, a few culinary heroes — whether school or self-taught — have opened up their kitchens to give us a glimpse of what they’re cooking— with guidance for the rest of us who are culinary impaired.

From step-by-step tutorials and recipes to “mommy and me” virtual cooking classes, here are a few of our favorite Instagram chefs to follow for quarantine inspired meals.

@JustAddHotSauce_

Her name may advise you to “just add hot sauce,” but with meals this good, you probably won’t need to. Not only does Alex provide step by step tutorials of her recipes on her page, but she’s also held several virtual cooking classes to help guide the culinary impaired, including her recent “Mommy & Me” class for Mother’s Day. Her recipes include cacio e pepe, butter chicken and short rib in roasted garlic tomato sauce with homemade pappardelle.

@CookinWithJai

Have you ever gotten annoyed because someone cooked food that looked that good? That’s how you’ll feel after following Jai Nice — but then you’ll quickly want to recreate them for yourself! Her recipes include rasta pasta, philly cheesesteak eggs and Flamin Hot Cheetos shrimp, crab Legs and mozzarella sticks.

@ButterBeReady

Quin is not only a food blogger, but a photographer. So following her will delight more than your food palate! Her recipes include philly cheesesteaks, vegan mac with a cheesy cashew cream sauce and creamy spinach artichoke chicken, so there’s something for every type of foodie.

@ChefResha

This food-obsessed recipe developer, Youtuber, personal chef, and home-cook is guaranteed to help take your cooking game to the next level. Not to mention, the best part about her page: you get to also step into her home life — from bomb home decor inspiration to her amazing weight loss transformation. Chef Resha’s recipes include fried chicken sandwiches, miso garlic butter noodles with Mushrooms, Leeks, and Italian Turkey Sausage and spiced-apple buttermilk biscuits with brown sugar glaze.

@stovetopkisses

Danni is a self-taught cook and author of three cookbooks — so in other words, she’s not new to this, she’s true to this. With mouth-watering recipes such as pasta with bacon, spinach & parmesan sauce, stuffed meatballs and spaghetti and peach cobbler, we’re in awe of her 100+ pound weight loss transformation! She is not only culinary goals, but life goals as well.

