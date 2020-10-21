Just Add Alcohol! Here Are The Best Cocktail Mixers To Stock Your Bar Cart

There’s one thing we can all collectively say we miss about “outside” — enjoying the ability to have someone else cook and prepare our favorite spirit for us. Thankfully, along with ordering a meal from Postmates, enjoying a high-quality cocktail is no longer a tedious process.
Why? Because the options of bartender-quality, ready-to-drink cocktails keeps getting better and better. So no need to dust off that jigger and shaker to make a margarita or old fashioned — these craft cocktail mixers do all the work for you. And lucky for you, we’ve rounded up a few of the best options, so all you need to do is add the alcohol to get the party started!
Hella Cocktail Co.
Providing cocktail inspiration for any occasion, Hella Cocktail Co. offers a non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink option and a variety of premium cocktail essentials, including Bitters & Soda: a non-alcoholic sparkling apéritif with a smart, refreshing flavor, perfectly paired with your favorite spirit or enjoyed on its own; Premium Mixers: a shortcut to handcrafted cocktails – without tasting like it; Crafted Bitters: small batch infusion of spices, fruit, and bitter root.
Fresh Victor Cocktail Mixers
Fresh Victor, a producer of fresh, cold-pressed juice-based mixers for making craft cocktails and mocktails, is available direct-to-consumer with 7 flavors - Mexican Lime & Agave, Cactus Pear & Pomegranate, Pineapple & Ginger Root, Three Citrus & Mint Leaf, Lemon Sour, Jalapeño & Lime, and Cucumber & Lime (16 ounce size coming soon to the direct to consumer site).
CraftStirs Cocktail Mixer
CraftStirs Cocktail Mixers are a premium powdered all-natural cocktail mixers, designed to deliver great tasting cocktails in seconds, no matter where you are. They take the convenience of at-home or on-the-go craft cocktail making one step further with these three new all-natural, low calorie powdered mixers that help you make a delicious cocktail in three easy steps.
Perfectly Cordial
Traditional cocktail mixers are often a mixture of sugar, water and flavoring. With Perfectly Cordial you are able to have a refreshing drink that is good for you without sacrificing flavor. This handmade premium craft mixer is made from a variety of fresh squeezed juices, a unique global spice blend, and pure cane sugar — making it the perfect non-alcoholic alternative or your favorite alcohol pair.
ROOT Crafted Organic Cocktail Mixers
This woman-owned, east coast based company makes all-natural and organic cocktail mixers, in an effort to be able to enjoy cocktails at home without having to deal with syrupy, high fructose cocktail mixers. The founders set out to create their own all-natural, organic mixer with healthy-ish ingredients that help you feel good and taste delicious — and they succeeded!
Owl’s Brew
Owl’s Brew is a line of delicious, hand-crafted blends of organic teas and botanicals — some ready for mixing, others ready to drink. Handcrafted with 100% real ingredients, it's the perfect better-for-you alternative, or addition to your favorite spirit. It’s safe to say, these boozy tea and cocktail mixers will change the way we think about the 5 o'clock happy hour!
Regatta Craft Mixers
Regatta Craft Mixers is an award-winning range of premium mixers made with the best natural ingredients. All Regatta Mixers contain no artificial ingredients, no high fructose corn syrup, are non-GMO and are BPA and gluten-free. Fan favorites include the Regatta Classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer and Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale.
Lemon Perfect
This organic cold-pressed lemon water is the newest squeeze on healthy hydration and of course a great cocktail mixer! The electrolyte and Vitamin C packed beverage has the full flavor of a lemonade, but only contains 5 calories and 0 sugar. Flavors include Just Lemon, Blueberry Açaí, Dragon Fruit Mango and Peach Raspberry.
Taffer’s Mixers
Make your favorite margarita with the help of Taffer’s Mixologist’s three margarita mixers – regular, skinny or strawberry – all retailing for under $5 at Walmart locations nationwide. Create high quality, craft cocktails in the comfort of your own home by just adding your favorite spirit and fresh fruit and herbs and you’re ready to go. Switch it up this year with a Strawberry Mint Marg, Blood Orange Marg or even Spicy Mango Marg!