Just Add Alcohol! Here Are The Best Cocktail Mixers To Stock Your Bar Cart

There’s one thing we can all collectively say we miss about “outside” — enjoying the ability to have someone else cook and prepare our favorite spirit for us. Thankfully, along with ordering a meal from Postmates, enjoying a high-quality cocktail is no longer a tedious process.

Why? Because the options of bartender-quality, ready-to-drink cocktails keeps getting better and better. So no need to dust off that jigger and shaker to make a margarita or old fashioned — these craft cocktail mixers do all the work for you. And lucky for you, we’ve rounded up a few of the best options, so all you need to do is add the alcohol to get the party started!