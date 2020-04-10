5 Easter Brunch Recipes You Can Make In 30 Minutes Or Less

Just because we’ll be at home this year doesn’t mean we shouldn’t put on our Sunday best, attend worship service (virtually), and then celebrate the reason for the season over a delicious brunch. While you may not want to spend all day throwing down in the kitchen, there are plenty of easy brunch recipes that you can make in 30 minutes or less, so that you can relax and enjoy the rest of your Sunday.

Here are a few recipes to host an unforgettable Easter brunch right from home!

