5 Easter Brunch Recipes You Can Make In 30 Minutes Or Less

Just because we’ll be at home this year doesn’t mean we shouldn’t put on our Sunday best, attend worship service (virtually), and then celebrate the reason for the season over a delicious brunch. While you may not want to spend all day throwing down in the kitchen, there are plenty of easy brunch recipes that you can make in 30 minutes or less, so that you can relax and enjoy the rest of your Sunday.
Here are a few recipes to host an unforgettable Easter brunch right from home!
Shakshuka
Ingredients: 1 tablespoon olive oil; 1 yellow onion, finely chopped; 2 garlic cloves, minced; 1 medium red bell pepper, finely chopped; 1 tablespoon tomato paste; 1 28-oz can diced tomatoes (fire-roasted, if available); 1 teaspoon smoked paprika; 1 teaspoon cumin; 1 teaspoon chili powder; 1 teaspoon salt; ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional, for kick); ¾-1 cup JUST Egg; Fresh cilantro (for garnish); Feta cheese or coconut yogurt (for garnish). Instructions: Over medium heat, warm the olive oil. Once hot, sauté the onion and garlic; Add the bell pepper, tomato paste and canned tomatoes to the skillet. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally; Add the paprika, cumin, chili powder salt. Continue to simmer the sauce until thickens; Create evenly well spaces for the JUST Egg. Pour about ¼ cup into each well, making 3-4 total. Cook for 5-8 minutes then remove from the heat. Serve with pita or rustic bread. (Recipe courtesy of JUST Egg)
Keto Pesto Pizza
Ingredients: 1 Outer Aisle Italian Pizza Crust; 2 Tbsp. pesto; 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese; 10 fresh basil leaves; ¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes; 1 tbsp. grated parmesan cheese. Instructions: Preheat oven to 400°F. Place crust on grate and top with pesto sauce. Add mozzarella cheese, basil leaves, sun-dried tomatoes and top with grated Parmesan. Bake for 8 minutes. Cool and set for 3 minutes. Cut, serve and enjoy! (Recipe courtesy of Outer Aisle)
Linguine with Shrimp
Ingredients: 4 oz. linguine; 12 oz./2 handfuls green beans trimmed; 1 ½ cups/6 oz. prepared carrot “coins” ¼” thick; 12 each/4 oz. medium shrimp; 3 tbsp/1 ½ oz. basil pesto. Instructions: Bring one large pot and a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil. Cook the linguine in the large pot according to package directions. Drain and reserve; In the small pot, cook the green beans for 2 minutes. Then add the carrots and cook for about 5 more minutes, or until the vegetables are crisp tender; Heat a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add 2 TBSP water and the shrimp. Sprinkle with salt and pepper; As soon as the shrimp start to turn pink, turn them over and cook another 30 seconds (there should be a little water still left – if not, add a touch more); Add the pasta and reserved vegetables and toss with the pesto. Heat through and divide between 4 bowls. (Recipe courtesy of Pasta Fits)
Red Rice & Vegetable Salad
Ingredients: 2 asparagus stalks, trimmed; 4 cups (760 g) warm cooked red rice; 2 cups (75 g) fresh arugula; 2 medium carrots, trimmed, peeled and cut into broad, thin strips with vegetable peeler; 6-inches (15 cm) of an English, hothouse cucumber, ends trimmed, thinly sliced crosswise into thin round; 1 cup (38 g) alfalfa sprouts; 4 poached or fried eggs; 2-ounces (55 g) goat cheese, such as Montrachet; ½ cup (8 g) total of chopped fresh dill, flat-leaf parsley and tarragon; Fody Salad Dressing, such as Garden Herb. Instructions: Bring a saucepan of water to a boil, about 1-inch (2.5 cm) deep. Drop in asparagus spears and cook very briefly, until crisp/tender. Immediately drain and shock in ice-water. Pat dry, cut on the diagonal into 2-inch (5 cm) lengths and set aside. Toss the rice with the arugula and carrots in a mixing bowl and then divide into serving bowls or place on a platter. Top with asparagus, cucumbers and sprouts (use image for inspiration). Top with cooked eggs, then crumble goat cheese overall. Scatter fresh herbs over the top and serve with Fody Low FODMAP salad dressing of choice. (Recipe courtesy of FODY Foods)
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Ingredients: 1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour; 1 tbsp baking powder; 1 tsp kosher salt; 2 cups buttermilk; 2 ea. eggs; 1 tsp. vanilla; 2 tsps. vegetable oil; 1 cup cinnamon swirl; ½ cup vanilla icing; powdered sugar (optional). Instructions: Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside; Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and oil into the bowl; Add the flour mix into the bowl with the buttermilk. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over mix the batter; Heat 1/4 tsp. of vegetable oil on a griddle or in a large non-stick pan. Using a 4 oz. ladle, pour the batter onto the griddle or into the non-stick pan, forming one pancake that is 6” in diameter; Drizzle equal amounts of cinnamon swirl onto each pancake in a spiral motion; Cook the pancakes for approximately 2-1/2 minutes or until the edges begin to dry and puff up with little air bubbles will start appearing over the top surface of the pancakes; Flip each pancake over and continue to cook for another 1-1/2 minutes or until done. (Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory)