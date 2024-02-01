Let Go Of Anything That’s Not Serving You: Your February Horoscope Is Here

Getty

It’s time to take the high road. This month is dedicated to lovers and bosses. With this revolutionary main-character energy circulating throughout the year, now is the time to let go of whatever no longer serves. Be sure to close all doors behind you: Looking back only prevents us from moving forward and winning the race. Take a moment to gaze at the night sky on February 9, as we will experience a new moon in Aquarius. As you work to heal your inner child, you’ll feel more able to manage the aggressive energy of Mars entering Aquarius on February 13. Three days later, Venus will align in Aquarius as well. This may cause friction with people from your past, but you can choose positive ways to handle the conflicts. Remember to remain in control.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

Relationships are beginning to shift in your life, catching you by surprise. You’re having some difficulty making time for the activities that you used to enjoy regularly. Creating a detailed schedule will help you feel more empowered and in charge. Meditating can also calm your thoughts and put things in a more positive light.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

It’s time to step into the spotlight, goddesses! Lately, you’ve been focusing on loving and healing yourself through daily prayers, and now you’re gearing up for your grand reveal. Let your dreams inspire you to reach your highest potential.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

You may be about to embark on a new work journey, as a job offer or contract may push you to explore your unique talents. Now is the time to perfect your craft. Take some lessons and schedule practice sessions. Stay confident that you’ll master this upcoming role.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

Grab your laptop and draft a business plan. You talk so much about ideas that could make you a lot of money—if you took the steps to make your vision a reality. You are sitting on knowledge that could propel you to mogul status. Dare to invest in yourself.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

Most people have no idea how you do what you do. Use your brilliant brain to focus on what improves your quality of life, not only what has monetary value. The best flex is being exactly who you are—so be the best you that you possibly can.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

You’re realizing that you need love in your life. Relationships have been on the back burner for a while unless they involve a bag—but material things can’t keep you warm at night. Making friends has never been your problem, but you crave something genuine: the kind of love people sing about. Act accordingly.

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

Some intense family conversations are on the horizon, so compose yourself. Overthinking never does any good—things tend to seem worse in our heads than in reality. Your loved ones may be concerned about your health and want to make your life easier. Hear them out.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

Financial burdens have eased recently, but your new freedom may feel bittersweet. The situation you have to walk away from contributed to your struggles. It’s time to move on and give yourself over to more creative pursuits.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

Showing your vulnerability allows your tribe to help you heal. Keeping things to yourself as you go through trials and tribulations blocks people from being there for you when you really need them. You don’t have to handle the hard times alone. Let others love on you.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

It’s déjà vu all over again—grab a journal and write down any parts of your dreams that stood out to you this month. The divine spirit inside you may be asking you to rise to the occasion by giving you these visions. Don’t ignore them.

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

You’ve never been more in love, and it’s got you singing “Closer to God.” You’re realizing that real love allows you to open your heart without judgment. Sometimes, if you are brave enough to let your walls down, you just might find yourself soaring among the stars.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

As you scale new heights, keep your friends close to you. That way, your enemies can’t touch you. If there’s resentment behind people’s “congratulations” messages, then they aren’t truly in your corner. Trust your intuition. You’ve always known how to read the room.