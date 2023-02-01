Is Love In The Stars For You? Your February Horoscope Is Here

Getty, MoMo Productions

As Mercury in retrograde comes to an end on February 7, it’s a great time to fall in love. Clear communication will no longer be a struggle. Use the solar eclipse to manifest magnetic energy; it will give you the courage to embrace that new version of yourself and put it into action. Whether you decide to become a better lover or a successful entrepreneur, go after what you want with full intensity this month.

The timing is divine!

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

You’re a survivor, but the time for fighting is over. You have made your stance clear, and folks see that you mean business. “Throw me to the wolves and I will come back leading the pack” has been your testimony. You will finally get the applause that you deserve.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

Mingle is your middle name this month. Networking will become second nature as you’re introduced to new financial opportunities. The people around you have been noticing how you’ve always been a support system for them. Your work will not go unrecognized.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

Old business partners may knock on your door with a proposal—but you may feel hesitant about this endeavor. Rely on the opinion of those you trust as you assess. You will return victorious.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

Start brewing coffee! Morning business meetings are on the calendar. Decisions need to be made, and you’re the one to get the job done. If you manage to handle these long work days, you’ll be celebrating your success with late-night parties.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

All confusion has been removed from your sight, causing you to feel like you have 20/20 vision. It’s time to take control of your life, as events have been moving too quickly for your liking. The energy you have been preserving was for this moment. Everything is about to change for the better!

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Stop focusing on trying to do it all, and learn how to lean on those who love you. Choose to be vulnerable instead of putting up a tough exterior. You cannot wear that superhero cape indefinitely. It is okay not to be okay.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

Light some candles and embrace the love coming your way. Passionate nights await you as you listen to R&B hits and enjoy sweet treats with that special someone. Share this month with those who feel about you the same way you feel about them.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

Has your left palm been itching? Does it feel like you have been lending money left and right? This month may offer you an opportunity to take a break from these financial responsibilities. A surprise vacation is on the horizon, and some much-needed R&R is on the way.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

Not quite in a loving mood right now? Even as you’ve been trying to improve yourself, you’ve been supportive of family and friends. They have noticed — and want to treat you this February to show their thanks. Allow people to see how amazing you are.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

Treat yourself—you deserve it! Comparison is the killer of joy. You have so much talent to give the world, if you can only accept that no one possesses it but you. Be kinder to yourself.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

Your voice is your gift. Learn how to network and unlock that hidden potential. The universe has your back, but it’s up to you to make sure that people know your name. You have what it takes to make some real money off your natural-born talents. Use them!