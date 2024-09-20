Fantasia Barrino’s Daughter Zion Celebrates 90 Days Being Sober And Addresses ICU Rumors

Getty

Fantasia Barrino has reached a new milestone in her sobriety journey–she’s now 90 days sober. The 23-year-old opened up about her commitment to turning over a new leaf.

“Happy 90 days to me 🙏🏽,” she posted on her Threads account on September 4. This update is timely, considering there was a recent rumor about Zion being in the ICU in critical condition. The 23-year-old also addressed the rumor in her Instagram stories.

“I’m not in the ICU,” she wrote. In a subsequent story, she added, “And wishing death on me is really fu**ed up.”

The last update Barrino shared about her sobriety journey was back in August when we first reported about her decision to become sober.

“Today, I celebrate one of the hardest challenges in my life,” Barrino shared with her followers on Sunday, August 11.

“I was sick for 3 weeks, but I pressed through, with the grace of God. I met some amazing people on this new journey and gained a community, love, and unbearable support from my family. Happy 60 days today to me [red heart emoji]. If you are struggling, I’m here to help and talk about my journey.”

Zion hasn’t disclosed what substance she is sober from, but her transparency can still inspire many who are also struggling. People who are aware of her mother, Fantasia’s journey, may have watched Zion grow up over the years. When Fantasia rose to fame during her feature on American Idol, Zion was there by her side and a crucial part of her story. The singer had Zion at 17 after dropping out of high school to move in with her boyfriend.

This is also a transformative time for Fantasia, who enrolled in college last year after getting her GED in 2009. We wish Zion more sobriety milestones and strength on this journey.