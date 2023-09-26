These Fall 2023 Home Decorating Trends Will Elevate Your Living Spaces

Getty

Pumpkin spice lattes, chunky sweaters, and fireplaces all help to curate a restful and cozy ambiance, marking the start of the fall season, but what if your home could match a similar vibe? Outside of adding seasonal candles and plaid blankets to achieve a classic fall aesthetic, we should explore new decorating trends this fall to spruce up our places. Check out the following design trends to receive some interior design inspiration.

Color Drenching: The trend is about incorporating a full-on, single-hue explosion across several room surfaces, not just the walls and ceilings. Color drenching encourages you to apply a specific color to as many objects and installations as possible, such as window treatments and light fixtures, to get the same color treatment. You can leverage jewel-toned colors like ruby red or fuchsia to add a seasonal vibe to your home.

Personalized Color Palettes: Get creative when painting your home a new color this fall. Although classic autumn hues that mirror the changing leaves like yellows, reds, and oranges, won’t go out of style, you should try to curate a personalized color palette. Look out for chocolates, topes, or deep greys to add to your assortment of colors for a fall color scheme.

Distressed Furniture: Incorporating darker woods and distressed finishes is great for cultivating a mood this fall and will elevate your home as well.

Formal Dining: Formal dining is making a comeback! So now you need to carve out some space within your home to ensure it’s fit for entertaining again. Dust off those tablecloths and fine china.

Statement pieces: Be on the lookout for more thoughtful, curated tablescapes and funky glassware included.

Jeweled-toned Plaid: Plaid is still in! However, nowadays popular plaids are taking on a new look, as you can incorporate jeweled-toned colors instead of the traditional red and black.

Colorful Sofas: Rich and colorful sofas and furniture are on the rise. Throw out your minimal and mod couches and opt for a colorful and velvety one instead.

Rich Textures: Velvet, cashmere, and wool. Lean into these fabulous textured fabrics to protect yourself from the chilly weather outside, as they will keep you warm and transform your home for the season.

Sleek Candles: We know you love your vanilla, pumpkin, and apple cinnamon scents for the fall season, but opt for long, slender candles. Try using candlesticks in varying heights and different autumnal-colored candles to create a dynamic and cozy display.