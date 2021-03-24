Expectant Mom Recreates Beyoncé’s ‘Love On Top’ MTV Performance For Pregnancy Announcement Video

The Internet is always the best place to find creativity at its finest, and with so many one-of-a-kind pregnancy and engagement announcements popping up on our social media feeds daily, taking things to the next level can be a challenge. Unless, of course, you’re taking your queue from the queen of visual experiences, Beyoncé. That’s exactly what mom-to-be Chasity Monroe did when she decided to recreate the singer’s iconic 2011 MTV Awards “Love On Top” performance and baby bump reveal for her own big announcement.

Believe it or not, it was all Chasity’s husband Brian’s idea. The song played during their wedding and it holds a very special place in both of their hearts. Brian thought up the idea that they announce their baby news by remaking the famous performance. Chasity tells ESSENCE she just wanted to do a simple photo shoot on the lawn, but told her hubby that if he pulled it all together, she’d learn the moves and perform. Brian teamed up with Chasity’s sister, Tiara, and they pulled the entire production together—in less than two weeks. Chasity had no idea it was actually happening until about a week before production. Two rehearsals later she had the choreography down and with the help of a production team, dancers and a glam squad, she beautifully recreated Bey’s high energy performance for her pregnancy reveal.

It’s a special time for the newlyweds, who were married in Curacao in November 2019, just before the global pandemic hit. The parents-to-be couldn’t be more thrilled about their upcoming parenthood adventure.

“Over the years, I’ve been blessed with opportunities to experience a very fulfilling and varied career path,” Chasity shared in the opening remarks of ther video. “This is going to be the most important and challenging role that I have taken on to date. I hope that you will support me as a journey into this next endeavor.”

Although the couple spent time in Chasity’s hometown of Memphis during the pandemic, they’ve been New Yorkers for the past nine years.

In 2011, Beyoncé broke the news that she was pregnant with daughter Blue Ivy by opening her blazer and showing off her growing baby bump for the first time at the end of the performance. Monroe’s husband, Brian, joined her on the stage at the end of her performance and the couple shared a sweet embrace as Chasity made a heart symbol over her bump.

Aww! Are you smiling as hard as we are right now? Congrats to the happy parents-to-be.

Video Credits:

Choreographer – Steven Prince Tate

Background Dancers – Andre’a Glass , Chelsie Chanel , Jazmine Harbin , Roneshia Alexander , Stepfanie “Mickey” Smith , Victree “Lulu” Hayes

Hair Stylist – Charlette Logan

Make-Up Artists – Destiney Lawrence , Jasmine Cook, Tinelle White

Videographer – Fredrick Cunningham (Ali Productions)

Executive Producer – Tiara Peterson

Venue – Halloran Centre Theatre & Stage, Orpheum Theatre Group