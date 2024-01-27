A New Marathon For Women, By Women, Welcomes Runners At Every Stage

Milk

If marathons are your thing or running in one is on your bucket list this year, you may want to add a new option to your list. Team Milk is curating a women’s run called Every Woman’s Marathon on Nov. 16, 2024 in Savannah, Ga.

The inspirational mantra for the event was written by celebrated poet Amanda Gorman, who read her work, The Hill We Climb, at the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2021.

“So excited to share my collaboration with @everywomansmarathon powered by Team Milk,” Gorman wrote in a caption under a video of her reciting the poem on Instagram. “On 11/16/24 thousands of women will be running the only women’s marathon in the U.S. in Savannah, GA! I loved kicking off the start of this powerful event by writing a poem and spending this day with these amazing women.”

The marathon will be a weekend-long affair since there’s a range of activities that will take place, including cooking classes, yoga, live performances and panels. Childcare will also be provided for mothers who want to participate but need help with their kids during the weekend of wellness.

This is a one-of-a-kind event considering it was orchestrated by women, is designed for women, and includes all women irrespective of their abilities and backgrounds. Team Milk has been able to achieve this level of inclusivity thanks to the contributions of a female advisory board. The board includes first female marathon finisher Kathrine Switzer, para-triathlon champion Danielle McLaughlin, Olympic bronze medalist long-distance runner Deena Kastor, activist and runner Alison Mariella Désir, and two-time Olympian and 2018 Boston Marathon champion Desiree Linden.

The run will be 26.2 miles and since it’s taking place near the end of the year, participants will have plenty of time to prepare. To help, Team Milk will equip participants with female-focused training advice, nutrition plans, and support from the advisory board all year long.

Runners will also be contributing to a good cause since up to $1,000,000 in registration fees will be donated to charity organizations that support women and girls. Some of those organizations include 261 Fearless, Black Girls RUN!, Girls on the Run, Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

If you’d like to participate in the race, the registration period has begun at EveryWomansMarathon.com. To register, it will cost $65, and Team Milk members get a discount.