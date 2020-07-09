9 Essentials For Planning A Socially Distant Picnic

What better way to reconnect with a loved one, while still practicing social distancing then an outdoor picnic?
As states start to open up, we must still be vigilant in preventing the spread of the virus through unnecessary interactions. Needless to say, summer will look a little bit different this year. While clubs, bars and outdoor functions may be cancelled for the time being, that doesn’t mean you can’t still make memories — while eating, drinking, laughing and playing games — outside in a safe way.
While we don’t recommend sharing the same blanket (if it’s someone you haven’t been in quarantine with) we can recommend a few products to make the most of the outdoor experience. So grab your girls (or guy) and set up a chic picnic spread in your local park or backyard with a few of these items.
01
Picnic Time Canterbury Picnic Basket
Picnic baskets aren’t just stylish — they’re functional too. To avoid any sort of cross-contamination during your picnic, opt for Picnic Time® Canterbury Picnic Basket that comes with four separate sets of plates, wine glasses, knives, forks, and spoons.
02
Teema Towels
Whether you’re enjoying the fresh air in your backyard laying out by the pool or enjoying an outdoor picnic, Teema Towels offers a quality twist on the traditional beach towel with flat woven Turkish textiles and you’ll want to add it to your towel collection. This Instagram-worthy towel collection is also huge in size by American standards at 38x70 inches, so you can inch off a corner for someone to join you!
03
Corkcicle Brantley Backpack
We all know how difficult it can be to carry all the drinks and food you’ll need - while also keeping them cold throughout the day. Thankfully, the new Brantley Backpack can hold up to 24 cans (or 16 cans and 2 wine bottles), so you and your picnic crew will never need to make a restock run.
04
Titan Deep Freeze Roto Cooler
With safety the most important concern for everyone right now, the only way to aid in fighting germs is with a roto-molded cooler that has Microban, antimicrobial and antibacterial technology enabling an easy clean and longer lifespan. Other features include integrated and elongated handles for easy transport, anti-skid feet, integrated fish rule and is certified bear-resistant — making it perfect for safety and storage.
05
Sony SRS-XB23
Of course the most important part of any picnic is setting the vibes. With this Sony X-Balanced Speaker, it is designed with enhanced sound quality and power that will cut through the noise of any park or outdoor space. Delivering superb audio quality, durability and usability, users can enjoy superior sound wherever they go with these wireless speakers.
06
Freeform Zero Gravity Lounger
For when you wanna avoid grass stains from sitting for too long, the Freeform Zero Gravity Lounger is equipped with position locks to keep the chair effortlessly reclined, meaning there is no uncomfortable position in this lounger. The added beverage, phone holder and adjustable pillow round out the comfort features.
07
The Adventure Challenge
Are you looking for a fun adventure for you and your friends? Look no further than The Adventure Challenge "Friends Edition." The scratch off adventure book features 50 unique challenges for you and your squad. What makes it the most fun? Once it's scratched off, you have to do it — those are the rules.
08
Mionetto Prestige Brut
Prosecco is shaping up to be the go-to sipper of summer, so it's only right as the preferred spirit for any picnic. MWhether you’re enjoying it straight from the bottle, as a classic spritz, or Mimosa, Mionetto is a great option because of its balanced acidity, low ABV, and clean, fruity finish.
09
Sacred Sauce
Meet the world’s first hot sauce specifically for salads. Perfect to add to any picnic basket, you’ll be able to excite your salads (or any cold dishes for that matter) and your mouth with the medium spice of habanero and serrano chilis and hints of mango and tangerine.