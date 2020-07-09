9 Essentials For Planning A Socially Distant Picnic

What better way to reconnect with a loved one, while still practicing social distancing then an outdoor picnic?

As states start to open up, we must still be vigilant in preventing the spread of the virus through unnecessary interactions. Needless to say, summer will look a little bit different this year. While clubs, bars and outdoor functions may be cancelled for the time being, that doesn’t mean you can’t still make memories — while eating, drinking, laughing and playing games — outside in a safe way.

While we don’t recommend sharing the same blanket (if it’s someone you haven’t been in quarantine with) we can recommend a few products to make the most of the outdoor experience. So grab your girls (or guy) and set up a chic picnic spread in your local park or backyard with a few of these items.